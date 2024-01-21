Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson silenced his doubters on Saturday after he guided his team with a spectacular second-half performance to a 34-10 win agaisnt the Houston Texans in the divisional playoff round.

The 27-year-old's mesmerising performance on Saturday has pushed him closer to getting his hands on the NFL's Most Valuable Player Award for this season.

Jackson has a good chance of securing the second MVP award of his career and would love the Super Bowl LVIII title to accompany that.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes with the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

71,018 people at the M&T Bank Stadium witnessed a tightly contested first half of football as the Ravens and Texans were neck and neck at half-time.

John Harbaugh's Baltimore side got off to a slow start but were the first team to get some points on the board with a 53-yard field goal from star kicker Justin Tucker.

DeMeco Ryans' side found a reply in the dying seconds of the first quarter as 'Ka'imi' Fairbairn's 50-yard field goal was good.

The Ravens restored their lead when wide receiver Nelson Agholorn caught Jackson's short pass for their first touchdown and the receiver's first playoff touchdown of his career.

Texans receiver Steven Sims pulled Houston level for the second time as he returned a punt for 67 yards to provide his team with their only touchdown of the game.

BALTIMORE, MD - JANUARY 20: Houston Texans wide receiver Steven Sims (82) listens for the crowd reaction after returning a punt for a touchdown during the Houston Texans game versus the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Divisional Playoffs on January 20, 2024 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, MD. (Photo by Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The teams went into the interval tied at 10 points apiece, with both teams aiming to build some momentum in the second half of football.

However, due to a spectacle from Jackson, the Ravens were the team that ran away with all the momentum in the last two quarters.

The quarterback bulldozed his way into the endzone for a 15-yard rushing TD, which provided his side with the lead.

Houston's defence continued to struggle to contain Jackson and his offensive weapons as tight end Isaiah Likely received a 15-yard pass in the end zone for another six points.

He put the game to bed with another rushing touchdown before running down the stadium's tunnel, securing the Ravens' spot in the NFL's Conference Championship.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens passes the ball against the Houston Texans during the second quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jackson threw for 152 yards, completed 16 of 22 attempted passes (72.7%), and had two passing touchdowns to his name.

He also rushed for 100 yards and averaged 9.1 yards per carry.

The quarterback scored two rushing touchdowns in the game.

Despite a strong fight from the Texans, they could not topple an excellent Ravens team.

Harbaugh's side is just two wins from securing the Lombardi trophy this year but will have to beat some very tough opponents if they were to win the silverware.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 20: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates his touchdown against the Houston Texans during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

What's Next?

The AFC's top-seeded side will face the winner of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills, two outstanding teams who will undoubtedly provide some tough competition for Baltimore.

In the NFC, the San Francisco 49ers and the Detroit Lions will battle each other for the conference title and for a spot in the Super Bowl.