NFL London Game: Baltimore Ravens 24-16 Tennessee Titans

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens looks to pass in the third quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

For the final time in 2023, the NFL came to London, as the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted game three of the NFL London Games. The Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans came into town as the NFL's superstars graced the UK fans with their presence for one last time this year.

General view inside the stadium prior to the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

It wass the third NFL game in 15 days in London, as things kicked off at Wembley Stadium as the Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a 23-7 win over the Atlanta Falcons, and then last Sunday the Jags made it a clean sweep as they beat the Buffalo Bills 25-20 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Story of the game:

In what was a great game in North London, Lamar Jackson swore he would perform in London. He didn't have to because the Baltimore Ravens easily defeated the Tennessee Titans who barely showed up 24-16 in a game that boosted their spirits.

Zay Flowers, a first-round drafting pick, scored his first touchdown in the NFL, and kicker Justin Tucker had a career day, kicking six field goals with his dependable right foot to help the Ravens bounce back from last week's loss in Pittsburgh.

Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens kicks a 28 yard field goal in the second quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

Lamar Jackson added 62 yards on the ground in addition to completing 21 of 30 throws for 223 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in the winning effort. Mark Andrews led Baltimore in receiving with 69 yards on four catches, and rookie wideout Zay Flowers added 50 receiving yards on six catches to his touchdown. For Baltimore, Justin Tucker was the standout player on the field, making all six of his field-goal attempts to help the team win and help the Ravens move to 4-2 in the AFC North.

Mark Andrews of Baltimore Ravens battle for the ball during the NFL match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

Another positive for Baltimore was the fact that Odell Beckham Jr got minutes under his belt too, OBJ demonstrated that he still has it by igniting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The 30-year-old made an amazing 32-yard catch and run in the NFL game in London despite not playing at all in the 2022 season.

Zay Flowers #4 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates a 10 yard touchdown in the second quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

Before departing the game due to an injury, Tannehill completed just 76 yards of passing with one interception. After getting hurt, he was observed walking between plays but eventually left the game early in the fourth quarter. Tyjae Spears, a rookie running back for Tennessee, led the team in receiving with 48 yards on one reception, while Derrick Henry led the team in rushing with 97 yards and a touchdown on 12 runs.

An abysmal showing for the Titans in Tottenham, who now move to 2-4 in the AFC South. The Titans never got going maybe it might be partly because the team didn't touch down in London until Friday and maybe hadn't acclimatised. And although the Titans showed life in the third quarter by putting 10 points on the board, that's as good as their offence got. 223 total yards with two turnovers and the offensive line got smashed allowing the Ravens 6 sacks.

Tyjae Spears #32 of the Tennessee Titans is tackled in the second quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

Midway through the third quarter, Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton was ejected for a helmet-to-helmet contact call on Tennessee wide receiver Chris Moore. Hamilton is the third NFL player to get ejected from a game this year. Hamilton delivered a devastating hit across the middle just short of the goal line on first-and-15. Moore's left side of the head was directly struck by Hamilton's helmet. Moore, a former Raven, stood unsteadily and made his way to the locker room.

Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Baltimore Ravens runs with the ball in the first quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

Before the game there were chants of "Free Palestine" interrupted the minute of remembrance for those lost in the Israel-Hamas conflict before Sunday's NFL London game between the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. The NFL paid tribute to those affected by the Hamas terror assaults in Israel, which have already claimed nearly 2,500 lives, during today's match in the British capital, just as it did before Thursday's game between the Chiefs and the Broncos. However, a British press source at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has reported that cries of "Free Palestine" could be heard after the hush began and continued for about 12 seconds.

General view inside the stadium in the second quarter during the 2023 NFL London Games match between Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 15, 2023 in London, England.

The NFL International Series will now head to Germany, as next month the reigning defending Super Bowl champions the Kansas City Chiefs come to Europe for the first time since 2015 as they take on the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots come to Germany a week later as they face the Indianapolis Colts at Deutsche Bank Park.

Next week the Raven host the Detroit Lions at M&T Bank Stadium while the Titans have a bye week then host the Atlanta Falcons in week 8.