DeMeco Ryans' Houston Texans side will look to continue their underdog story in the NFL Playoffs when they travel to Baltimore to face the Superbowl favourites, the Baltimore Ravens.

The Texans sent a massive statement to the rest of the league last Saturday after thrashing the Cleveland Browns 45-14 in the NFL Wildcard Round.

It is Ryans' first season with the franchise as head coach after leaving his role as San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator.

The Texans topped the AFC South division with a record of 10 wins and seven defeats, which saw them secure their spot in the playoff rounds.

At the organisation's helm this campaign was rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, who was selected as the second pick in the 2023 draft.

The 22-year-old came through at Ohio State University before becoming a Texan.

Stroud has captured everyone's attention after setting the NFL alight with his scintillating performances this season.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: C.J. Stroud #7 of the Houston Texans celebrates as he runs onto the field during player introductions before an AFC wild-card playoff football game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

In this campaign, the quarterback has passed for 4108 yards, recorded 23 touchdowns, and maintained a 63.9% pass completion rate.

The 22-year-old has been tipped by many to be a favourite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

However, Stroud and the Texans' odds of advancing to the AFC Conference Championship game are very low as they face the Ravens, who boast the best record in the NFL this season with 13 wins.

John Harbaugh's Baltimore side has been predicted by many to win the Superbowl this term following their red-hot form.

The Ravens' elite quarterback Lamar Jackson, 27, will be ready to put on another breath-taking display as he hunts down the MVP award for this season.

He is six years into his NFL career and will be hoping to add the Lombardi trophy to his collection of accolades for the first time.

The dual-threat player tallied 3678 passing yards and recorded 821 rushing yards throughout the campaign.

Jackson also scored 29 total touchdowns this season while maintaining a 67.2% passing completion rate.

PLAYOFF HISTORY

In their 22 seasons, the Houston Texans have appeared in the playoffs seven times but have yet to make a Superbowl appearance, let alone get their hands on the prized silverware.

The franchise has a playoff record of 5-6 but will be looking to defy the odds and balance their win percentage.

On the other hand, the Ravens won two Superbowl titles in 2001 and 2013 and will be desperate to add another to their collection this season.

Baltimore boasts a positive playoff record of 16 wins to 12 losses.

PREVIOUS MEETINGS

The two organisations last met in the first game of the regular season at the M&T Bank Stadium.

Touchdowns from Justice Hill and J.K. Dobbins were enough to see Harbaugh's team win 25-9 at home.

In their last five meetings, the Ravens have recorded four wins against the Texans.

Although many do not expect Houston to be a giant killer and cause an upset against Baltimore, they will certainly provide a tough challenge for their opponents.

FORM

Texans' last five games:

Texans 45-14 Browns

Colts 19-23 Texans

Texans 26-3 Titans

Texans 22-36 Browns

Titans 16-19 Texans

Ravens' last five games:

Ravens 10- 17 Steelers

Ravens 56-19 Dolphins

49ers 19-33 Ravens

Jaguars 7-23 Ravens

RAVENS 37-31 Rams

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Both teams' quarterbacks will be crucial to their performances on Saturday and will both be players you must keep your eye on.

However, there are other players on both teams that you must watch throughout the game, as they have the potential to impact the fixture significantly.

Here is one player from each team to watch...

Nico Collins- Houston Texans- Wide Receiver:

After explosive performances throughout this campaign, Nico Collins has been the Texans' and C.J. Stroud's top receiver this season.

He was selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The 24-year-old has racked up just under 1300 receiving yards over the course of this season, has collated 11 touchdowns and has only one fumble.

Against the Browns, he received the ball six times and accumulated 96 yards, and he will be looking to replicate similar numbers in Baltimore on Saturday.

Roquan Smith- Baltimore Ravens- Inside Linebacker:

Smith's solid displays during his time as a Raven have earned him a 2023 first-team all-pro spot.

Baltimore acquired the off-ball linebacker through a trade with the Chicago Bears in 2022, which saw the Ravens swap a 2023 second-round pick, a 2023 fifth-round pick, and linebacker A.J. Klein.

Smith signed a five-year deal in January 2023 following his excellent form in Maryland.

Last time out against Houston, the 26-year-old recorded 16 tackles and managed to secure a sack.

Since moving to Baltimore, he has established himself as an integral part of a top-six NFL defence.

The linebacker will help keep Mike Macdonald's defence solid against Bobby Slowik's tricky offence.

Match details

NFL Divisional Playoff

Location: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

Date: Saturday 20th January 2024

Time: 4:30 PM EST/ 21:30 GMT