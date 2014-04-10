Red Wings Clinch With Loss In Pittsburgh

Kris Letang did something truly remarkable last night; he returned to the NHL after suffering a stroke earlier this season. He played 22:30 on the evening, had one assist and two shots on net. But more important than that for Pittsburgh, he was an effective player and he suffered no setbacks. Kris Letang is going to be a huge boost both on the ice and emotionally for this Pittsburgh team as they prepare for the playoffs.

James Neal had two power play goals on the night, he now has 26 goals on the season. Meanwhile Sidney Crosby now has 103 points on the season after picking up an assist in this one. Crosby sits 16 points up on Ryan Getzlaf in the race for the Art Ross trophy, a truly remarkable season for number 87. Riley Sheahan scored the tying goal for Detroit with just 1:15 remaining in the third period. The Red Wings and Penguins played a very eventful and exciting overtime; but it was a shootout that would solve this one. Pittsburgh ended up scoring the lone goal in the shootout and won the game 4-3. The winning goal in the shootout came off the stick of Jussi Jokinen. It was a very lucky bounce that somehow floated over Gustavsson’s head and into the net. A tough one to swallow no doubt. Detroit may have lost this game, but with the point earned they successfully locked up their 23rd consecutive playoff appearance.

Both goalies came up huge in overtime, as each tender was forced to make some point blank saves. However Fleury stole the show in the shootout. Fleury brought out the old Dominik Hasek on Detroit shooter Daniel Alfredsson and it was a thing of beauty. Nothing beats a goaltender who doesn’t give up on the shot and ends up making a truly amazing save. Fleury will need to show some of that flare when the playoffs get under way, he is a goaltender that relies heavily on confidence and “mojo”; and if that save was anything, it was a display that his “mojo” is flowing freely right now.

With the point gained, Detroit and Columbus both sit in the playoffs with 91 points apiece. With two games remaining for both teams all that remains to be determined is who will face the Bruins in the first round. Boston being the number one team in the league is not the ideal first-round playoff partner. So even though the Wings and Jackets have both clinched, it is going to be a balancing act for both teams to as they seek to rest for the playoffs while simultaneously avoiding the Bruins in the first round.