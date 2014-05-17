NHL Playoffs Series Preview: Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers

The Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers are the surprise combatants for Eastern Conference Championship. Both the Rangers and Canadiens scored improbable victories in their second round playoff series’ and now face each other for the right to battle for the Stanley Cup.

The King and the Pauper?

This series features two of the best, if not the two best, goalies in the NHL right now. Carey Price and Henrik Lundqvist are both entering this series riding incredible hot streaks. Both these goalies have played incredible through these playoffs. Lundqvist holds the edge statistically.

Player GP W SA SV% GAA SO Carey Price 11 8 338 .926 2.15 1 Henrik Lundqvist 14 8 389 .931 1.99 0

While Lundqvist boasts better numbers in these playoffs, the Canadiens hold the edge in goal for one reason; Carey Price is not Marc-Andre Fleury. While Fleury had one of the best playoff performances of his career, Fleury recorded two shutouts over the Rangers in their second round series, which should give Ranger fans some concern as they head into battle with a much better goaltender in Carey Price. If Price plays to the level he established against the mighty Bruins, the Rangers could be in deep trouble. The rematch of the Olympic Gold Medal Final should add an element of excitement to this matchup.

Defense

The Rangers boast Ryan McDonagh, Marc Staal and Dan Girardi. Montreal throws the incredible P.K. Subban right back at them. It is hard not to pick Carey Price as the MVP of the second round, but if you had to pick one other player it would be P.K. Subban. Subban fought through despicable adversity on and off the ice, shrugged off the controversies, and carried the Canadiens both offensively and defensively. He let the hockey world know that he is one of the top 3 defenseman playing this game right now. On top of that Andrei Markov and Josh Gorges give the Canadiens a decent defensive core.

Information from Behindthenet.ca Player GP TOI/60 Corsi REL QoC Corsi ON Corsi REL Ryan McDonagh 14 17.69 3.552 -8.72 -5.7 Marc Staal 14 17.39 3.022 -6.16 -1.5 Dan Girardi 14 17.36 3.939 -19.50 -22.7 P.K. Subban 11 21.18 0.036 -5.15 6.2 Andrei Markov 11 20.39 0.351 -8.56 0.5 Josh Gorges 11 20.38 -0.051 -4.55 7.0

The edge here goes to the Canadiens. P.K. Subban is incredible, he was absolutely dominant versus the Bruins. The Bruins owned the puck possession matchup for most of the second reound series with Montreal, and P.K. Subban and Josh Gorges were the only Canadien defense putting up a decent fight. The Rangers boast a defensive core which just shut down Sidney Crosby though, and thus they cannot be discounted.

Forwards

Both these teams just went up against some of the best forwards in the world, and came out on top. Boston was a team filled with incredibly big-bodied talented forwards who play responsible in both ends of the rink. The Pittsburgh Penguins have Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, quite simply two of the best players in hockey. Yet both the Montreal Canadiens and New York Rangers came out on top.

For New York, Derick Brassard was unbelievable in his matchup with Crosby. He was tenacious, borderline dirty, and was able to get in the head of Crosby. The Ranger shave yet to see any glimpse of offense from supposed goal-scorer Rick Nash. Nash has played decent hockey, but his inability to score is going to come back to haunt the Rangers if he doesn't start finding the range soon.

Rangers Summary from behindthenet.ca Player GP G A P Corsi Rel QoC Corsi ON Corsi Rel PDO Brad Richards 14 4 5 9 0.645 -6.05 -1.2 102.1 Martin St. Louis 14 3 5 8 1.496 -0.31 6.9 100.3 Derick Brassard 14 4 3 7 0.731 2.12 9.9 101.9 Rick Nash 14 0 5 5 3.302 5.59 14.9 101.5 Derek Stepan 14 2 4 6 3.023 1.90 10.0 100.6 Mats Zuccarello 14 3 5 8 1.015 -1.01 5.7 106.5

The Rangers boast a lineup offensively that has been underperforming. Both Martin St. Louis and Rick Nash are playing well below expected offensive output. However they have both been matched up against the highest QoC and have been driving the Corsi in the right direction. If they have more luck against Price, the Rangers will carry a significant advantage in this series.

Canadiens Summary from behindthenet.ca Player GP G A P Corsi Rel QoC Corsi ON Corsi Rel PDO Brian Gionta 11 1 3 4 -1.064 -8.98 -0.1 100.8 Tomas Plekanec 11 3 4 7 1.087 -16.96 -11.5 96.6 Lars Eller 11 4 5 9 -0.838 -0.71 11.5 102.1 David Desharnais 11 1 4 5 1.594 -4.36 6.3 105.3 Rene Bourque 11 4 1 5 -1.181 2.23 15.4 101.5 Max Pacioretty 11 3 4 7 1.992 -7.90 1.3 101.5 Thomas Vanek 11 5 3 8 2.716 -7.75 1.5 101.1

The Canadiens answer back with a forward group that is not big on size, but is big on tenacity. Through the first two rounds Plekanec has been the go to shutdown guy for the Canadiens and he has performed decently. His PDO is horrendous, and he was absolutely destroyed in the puck-possession game against Boston. But so was the entire Canadiens team for the most part. Rene Bourque has had a decent playoffs, and Thomas Vanek has scored some timely goals, though more production is expected from him. If Vanek gets hot, he could be an x-factor for the Canadiens in this series. Brendan Gallagher is another player that plays a pest type style of hockey. He will drive New York players crazy the same way Brad Marchand tried to drive Subban crazy. The surprise in this group has been Lars Eller. He leads the team offensively while pulling in the second best Corsi On of the group.

The edge in this matchup is dependent upon the players themselves. If Rick Nash and Martin St. Louis catch fire, the Rangers may be unstoppable. However if they stay cold and Thomas Vanek gets hot, it will be an entirely different story. Both teams have a well rounded forward group with many x-factors. Depth will be key in this series, and because of that the edge goes to the Canadiens. They were able to go head to head with a much stronger Bruins team and come out on top, and they should be able to do the same in this series.

Prediction

The Canadiens continue their run as Canada's only team by winning this series in six games. 4-2 Montreal.