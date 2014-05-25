Canadiens @ Rangers Game 4 Preview

Game 4 goes off tonightin New York and the Montreal Canadiens face yet another must-win game. With the danger of going down 3-1 in the series on the line, it will take a repeat effort of Game 3 from Montreal tonight if they hope to even the series up at two games apiece.

P.K. Subban's sturggles continued in Game 3, and with the pressure mounting it is imperative that Subban finds his way back to form. Through two rounds he was being praised as one of the best defenseman in the entire NHL and was a consideration for the Conn Smythe trophy. Three games into this series Subban has no points and is -3 and has seen his CF% Rel drop from games 1-3 from +6.3% all the way down to -4.0% in Game 3. Sample size is small, and all it will take is a string of games for Subban to re-establish himself in these Playoffs. But with Price out, and being on the brink of a 3-1 series deficit, the time for Subban is now and you can expect a huge game from him tonight.

Dustin Tokarski played great in the Game 3 victory for Montreal. Fans and media are praising his calm demeanor and ability to step up in such a high-pressure situation. He was great in Game 3, but he needs to be just as good tonight. The Rangers are going to come out fast and hard; they want to get inside the head of the young net minder. If Tokarski can weather the storm early the Canadiens will have a very good chance to win this game.

The Canadiens need to drive the net like they did in Game 3. Getting bodies in front of Lundqvist is the smartest way to beat him. The net pressure in Game 3 resulted in some puck luck on both the Briere and Galchenyuk goals, but if you aren’t driving the net those bounces don’t happen.

The Rangers are two wins away from the Stanley Cup Finals, and are facing off against a Canadien team without their MVP goaltender Carey Price. They haven't quite figured out the young Dustin Tokarski, but with so much firepower they just need to keep getting shots through to the net and hope they can rattle Tokarski.

Henrik Lundqvist had an okay game in Game 3. He definitely wanted the Markov goal back, but a couple unlucky bounces and the Rangers found themselves heading home with the loss. Lundqvist will bounce back tonight; he is incredible and has shown throughout these Playoffs the ability to bounce back from losses.

With Derek Stepan likely out with a broken jaw, but good news came down the pipeline as Derick Brassard will return to the lineup. Brassard was an integral piece for the Rangers through the first two rounds, and did a great job against Crosby specifically. He has four goals and three assists in the Playoffs. With Stepan out, Brassard returning to the lineup couldn't be more timely for the Rangers.

"I was aiming for this [game]. We were aiming for this, so it just happened like this," Brassard said. "It's a coincidence that it happened like this, but hopefully we're going to have [Stepan] soon. Hopefully we're going to have him back." (courtesy of NHL.com)

When Prust hit Stepan in Game 3 the Rangers lost track of their game plan. They were rattled and couldn’t quite get their game back on track; with some time off between games that shouldn’t be a problem. Expect them to come out with a game plan to assert their dominance on the scoreboard rather than in the penalty box.

Growing Tensions

Coming off the heels of the raucous Game 3, tensions continued to rise on Saturday. With the Montreal Canadiens getting set to practice Head Coach Michal Therrien was forced to eject some unwanted viewers from the stands. A few Ranger personnel were looking as the Canadiens took the ice for their off-day practice. This is highly unusual in the NHL. Teams and their personnel are not usually permitted to look their opponents practice. Don Cherry took some time out his weekly Coach's Corner segment to focus in on this "Gentlemans Agreement":

It is hard not to agree with the sentiment expressed by Don Cherry. Scouting your opponents' practice is frowned upon in all sports, and quite frankly this was a misstep by the Rangers personnel. Anytime you give your opponents an added edge or some extra motivation you are playing with fire, just ask Shawn Thornton and the Boston Bruins.