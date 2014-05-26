Rangers Put Habs On Brink Of Elimination

Things in Montreal got a whole lot bleaker last night after Martin St. Louis scored the game winning overtime goal to give the Rangers a 3-1 series lead and push the Canadaiens to the brink of elimination from this years’ Playoffs. It was a rocket of a shot from St. Louis that snuck in just under the crossbar and gave the Rangers a 3-2 overtime victory in Game 4.

The Canadiens put up a great effort in New York and were one shot away from returning to Montreal with a 2-2 series tie. Unfortunately it was not meant to be. Dustin Tokarski continued his impressive play since taking over for the injured Carey Price, Tokarski stopped 26 of 29 shots and made some big time saves throughout the game.

P.K. Subban finally got on the scoresheet with a third period goal that may have gone off Brendan Gallagher in front, but as of this moment remains Subban’s goal. However Subban still struggled to find his game from round two against Boston. It must be fatigue that is finally catching up to him, as he is uncharacteristically sloppy with the puck and doesn’t have the explosiveness that he usually does.

Despite the power play goal from Subban, the Canadiens were horrendous all njight long with the man-advantage. They went 1-for-8 on the night but the inability to generate anything in the three first period power plays would ultimately be their downfall. They had the chance to put the game firmly in their court, but instead they walked away from those three first period power plays having given up a shorthanded goal to the speedster Hagelin.

Montreal needs to simplify their power play. Making cross-ice passes, shooting from impossible angles and trying to carry the puck through the Rangers isn’t working. They need to get the puck deep, work the cycle, make straight and simple passes, and crash the net for rebounds. If they don’t get this power play on track for Game 5, they will not be long for these Playoffs.

"We had the opportunity on the power play and we didn't take advantage of it," Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. "Yes, we scored a goal. It was a timely goal. But we gave up one, and that was the [difference] in the game. Our power play has to be better."

Montreal is on the brink of elimination but they aren’t ready to roll over just yet.

"This series isn't over," Montreal captain Brian Gionta said. "By no means are we counting ourselves out. It's a tough loss. It's a bitter loss. But at the end of the day we're still in this series."

Henrik Lundqvist had another milestone in the Ranger net, with the win, the 41st of his career, he moves into a tie for most wins in franchise history with Mike Richter. Lundqvist wasn’t called upon to be spectacular, but he was solid and has the Rangers one win away from the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since they won the Cup in 1994.

Derick Brassard scored in his first game back from injury and was a force all night long. Despite a ZS% of just 40%, Brassard managed a 70.6% CF%. That is simply an incredible game from Brassard. He was given the majority of defensive zone starts, but was consistently shutting down the Canadiens from generating anything offensive whilst he was on the ice. Brassard showed his effective two-way play in round two when matched against Crosby, and last night he sent out a reminder of just how strong a Playoff he is having for New York.

In overtime the puck couldn’t have landed on a better stick for New York. Marty St. Louis was not going to be denied, he went bar down on Tokarski and sent the Ranger fan base into a frenzy.

"We just kind of had a feeling that it was going to go in," Staal said. "The puck slides over to him and he's got all that time, so you're anticipating it. He makes no mistake, goes bar down. That's a beautiful shot."

"He walked in and ripped it top cheese," added Hagelin.

Game 5 shifts back to Montreal on Tuesday night. The Canadiens have a lot of preparation as they try to prepare themselves mentally to get the first win in a long road back from a 3-1 series deficit.

