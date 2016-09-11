Arizona Coyotes rookie training camp preview

The Arizona Coyotes rookie camp begins next Saturday, September 17th at Gila River Arena.

The camp roster shows 29 players vying for NHL jobs.

One roster spot is pretty much guaranteed for the third overall selection in the NHL Entry Draft of 2015.

That player is Dylan Strome.

How can that be predicted? Easily. The Coyotes bought out the contract of veteran Antione Vermette to allow Strome to show what he's got in the NHL this season. Now it's up to him to follow through.

The Coyotes have longed for a standout center iceman, and Strome could be the real thing. Any successful Cup contender has a center who leads his team to victory. Strome hopes to fill that role.

Christian Dvorak looks to be headed to the NHL. Source: Codie McLachlan/Getty Images North America)

But, there is also another star prospect by the name of Christian Dvorak who is in the inner circle of players capable of making the final roster on this team.

Not only did Dvorak lead his OHL London Knights team to a Memorial Cup championship, he accumulated 52 goals, 69 assists in just 59 games last season to accomplish that feat.

Some hockey critics believe Dvorak is as ready, or even more ready, than Strome. That will be determined when they both take the ice next Saturday to begin rookie training camp.

It is entirely possible that BOTH Strome and Dvorak will make the final cut when the veterans join the rookies for regular training camp set to begin on September 23, 2016.

Since there are 29 players on the Coyotes rookie camp roster at this point, some cuts will be made, with many of the players being assigned to the AHL affiliate Tucson Roadrunners.

The talent that team will inherit will undoubtedly make them a contender in the league.

Let's break down the players invited to the rookie camp, and predict who will be playing on the Coyotes, and who will be playing for the Roadrunners.

These players will more than likely make the NHL Coyotes' roster

Dylan Strome (C)

He's more than ready to make the jump, and he showed it in the rookie development camp. He's gained about ten pounds to give him some strength to battle those larger NHL centers he'll face soon.

Christian Dvorak (C/LW)

Dvorak will more than likely be able to stay at his strong position at center ice, but has been open to playing left wing if need be. It will all depend on where Head Coach/Executive V.P. of Hockey Operations Dave Tippett decides to play Ryan White, acquired from the Philadelphia Flyers this summer. White can play center or right wing, but if the Coyotes want toughness they can play White; if they want scoring and all around play, Dvorak will play.

Christian Fischer (RW)

Christian Fischer is another big forward in the Coyotes' arsenal. Photo by Norm Hall.

Fischer's stock really has risen of late. His play in the rookie development camp was exemplary, and he's a big kid at 6' 2", 214 pounds. He collected 40 goals, 50 assists with Windsor of the OHL last season in 66 games. It may come down to either Lawson Crouse or Fischer getting the last available roster spot, with 23 players being the limit.

Lawson Crouse (LW)

Lawson Crouse hopes to make a big impact for the Coyotes this season. Source: Getty Images North America)

Crouse will be a player everyone will want to see at the rookie camp. Maybe not as much excitement as when Max Domi debuted, but close. This young prospect is more of a power forward, and his skills could definitely be used in front of the opponent's net creating scoring opportunities as he fights for position, or deflects shots from the point.

His chances of making the Coyotes' roster will hinge on whether the team can sign Tobias Rieder or not. If Rieder gets traded, Crouse's chances immediately elevate.

There's just not that many rosters spots on this talent-rich team. With 31 players invited to the Coyotes training camp, the competition for a roster spot will be tightly contested, to say the least.

These players will more than likely be sent to the AHL

Dysin Mayo (D)

Mayo played five games with the Springfield Falcons, the former AHL affiliate for the Coyotes last season. When he was with Edmonton of the WHL he had good numbers with six goals, 37 assists in 71 games.

Kyle Wood (D)

Wood is a huge (6' 5", 235) blueliner who will move opposing players out. He also had a couple of games with the Springfield Falcons, and will add to a fairly strong defense for the Roadrunners. He had eight goals, 31 assists in 49 games with North Bay of the OHL last season. He may be on the Coyotes roster next season if he plays well in Tucson.

Brendan Perlini (LW)

Perlini had a down season last year with Niagara of the OHL. He had 25 goals, 20 assists in 57 games. The Coyotes' coaching staff is really excited about his potential, but so far he hasn't delivered. Playing in Tucson will only assist and refine his playing skills.

Ryan MacInnis (C)

MacInnis is on the cusp of making it to the NHL. He played two games last season for Springfield, and that means he will more than likely end up playing for Tucson this season. While with Kitchener of the OHL he tallied 38 goals, 43 assists, so he knows how to get on the score-sheet.

Michael Bunting (LW)

Bunting finds himself in a logjam of forwards who may have to wait for their chance to be in the NHL. This kid can flat out fly down the ice, and looked impressive in the rookie development camp. His 11 goals, 14 assists in 63 games for Springfield of the AHL shows he will be looking to improve on those numbers this season in Tucson.

Conor Garland (RW)

Stopping Garland from making the final Coyotes' roster may be a task. He is a scoring machine, with 39 goals, 89 assists in 62 games with Moncton of the QMJHL last season. And, the previous year he had a comparable scoring frenzy.

His one knock is his size. Coming in at 5' 8", 160 pounds has stalled his chance to show what he can do. But, eventually, he will get his chance, and that may just come this season with the Tucson Roadrunners. He could be a quick call-up when the need arises for the parent Arizona team.

That's two defensemen, and four forwards who can really catapult the Tucson AHL franchise into a pretty impressive team.

Making decisions on which player plays where will be a tough pill to swallow for the coaching staff of this year's training camp.