IIHF Worlds: Day 10 Round-Up

Czech Republic 8-0 Austria

Czech Republic are now just picking up points to end up with the best position possible within the Top 4 of Group B, trying to get the weakest quarterfinal opponent possible. They have suffered only one loss in the group stages so far, falling 3-0 to Russia.

Austria are still ahead of bottom Italy just on goal difference and are hoping to steal a point or more from Czech Republic before facing their relegation rivals, Italy.

Czechs opened the scoring after six and a half minutes, the late arrival Radek Faksa placed his wrist shot perfectly past Lukas Herzog's glove. Tomas Zohorna got on a shorthanded breakaway, but he didn't fool the goalie, who came up with a glove save.

Dominik Kubalik got a second for the Czech Republic shortly after their second penalty expired, bluffing out the goalie with 5:30 to go in the first period. Czechs finished the first period 2-0 up, despite taking numerous penalties throughout the period, including letting Austria have a 5-on-3 for a minute and 25 seconds. Ultimately, they killed them all off and went into the second period with confidence.

Dominik Simon got a third for the Czech Republic within the first minute of the second period, deflecting a centering pass past Herzog. Czechs took advantage of a 5-on-3, Michal Repik putting in the rebound after Faksa's shot after 30 minutes, making it 4-0. Czech Republic went on another 5-on-3 immediately after scoring and capitalized on this one as well, Michael Frolik tucking in the rebound after Herzog saved the shot of Milan Gulas.

Czechs unleashed three more goals in the third period, courtesy of Michal Repik, Jan Kolar, and Jakub Vrana taking the score up to 8-0.

Embed from Getty Images

Switzerland 0-3 Russia

Switzerland suffered their first loss of the tournament so far last night, falling 4-3 to Sweden. They will likely need a win in this match to avoid finishing fourth and having to face the best of Group B.

Russia have enjoyed a perfect record so far, showing that they do have one of the strongest rosters in the 2019 IIHF World Championships. They will want to keep building their confidence heading into the knockout stage by winning their final two matches.

Russia took a lead after three and a half minutes, Dmitry Orlov coming from defence, skating and dekeing past three Swiss players to get a shot away, saved by Leonardo Genoni, but then Artem Anisimov put in the rebound, sending Russia ahead.

Nikita Kucherov got a second for Russia on the powerplay after Dadonov found him with a pass that switched the play and forced Genoni to reposition, but the Swiss goaltender wasn’t fast enough to pull off a save.

Russia got a third through Nikita Kucherov getting his second of the night. Anisimov and Kucherov got a 2-on-1 against the Swiss defense with just under five minutes to go, Anisimov centered a pass and Kucherov tapped it in, making the final score 3-0.

Embed from Getty Images

Germany 1-3 USA

Germany got four tight wins over weaker opponents in their group, earning a perfect record at that point. That record would be tarnished, however, by an 8-1 loss to Canada, illustrating the chasm between Germany and the top three teams.

Team USA have only been improving since their opening loss to Slovakia, not losing another one since, including a key overtime win over Finland. A win will ensure their qualification to the quarterfinals and eliminate the hosts.

Germany kept Slovak hopes alive after going ahead through a Frederik Tiffel goal, assisted by their Edmonton Oilers star Leon Draisaitl. James Van Riemsdyk tied the game less than two minutes later, getting help from Clayton Keller and Alec Martinez.

The second period was without scoring or penalties, with Dylan Larkin tying the game up after 50 minutes and Jack Eichel adding a third for Team USA, making the final score 3-1.

Embed from Getty Images

France 0-3 Finland

France are entering this game with only one point, and unless they pull off a miracle against Finland tonight, they will be in a direct relegation fight with Great Britain.

Finland have been absolutely stellar throughout the tournament, even with barely any support from their players in the NHL. They have only dropped points once, an overtime loss to Team USA, and are going to be challenging for the medals.

The Finns spread their goals equally, one per period. Joel Kiviranta opened the scoring after nine minutes with assists by Petteri Lindbohm and Juhani Tyrvainen.

Niko Mikkola doubled the score a minute and 51 seconds into the second period, slowly dashing the French hopes. Jere Sallinen buried those hopes with a goal in the 53rd minute, ensuring a 3-0 win for Finland.