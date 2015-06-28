New York Red Bulls Explode For Three Goals In Second Half, Beat New York City FC

MLS Regular Season match between New York City FC and the New York Red Bulls. The match takes place at Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York, NY.

Bronx, New York- For the first twenty-five minutes, it felt exactly like the last few weeks for these two clubs. New York City FC looked aggressive and confident, while the New York Red Bulls were sliding and letting the opponent give it to them. Yet, all of that changed halfway through the first half.

The Red Bulls overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit, scoring three goals in the second half to take their second Hudson River Derby of the year in only the second ever Hudson River Derby.

New York City had all the momentum, and scored early in the match to continue it. After future NYCFC players Andrea Pirlo and Frank Lampard were on the pitch pregame, their new club opened the scoring early.

Tommy McNamara chested down a Mix Diskerud cross, then fired a shot under Red Bull keeper Luis Robles in the 6th minute to bring the sold out Yankee Stadium crowd to a boisterous roar. City came out with swagger and possession, and for the first 20 minutes of the match they continued to hold the ball and boss the match.

In the 18th minute Chris Wingert and Red Bull striker Anatole Abang collided, and the City player had to be substituted due to injury. NYCFC boss Jason Kreis said post game he does not know the severity of Wingert's injury.

Jeb Brovsky came in his place, and the Red Bull took advantage of both him and RJ Allen. The Bulls kept coming down the side, pushing and starting to change the tide of the match. The Red Bulls kept coming close to the final third, but lacked the execution in the first half.

NYCFC went into the half with a 1-0 lead, but all that swagger and confidence they had was about to be taken right from their grasp.

Only two minutes into the second half, Sacha Kljestan found Bradley Wright-Phillips, and BWP was clinical to finish off the goal. The huge red sea of traveling support went into a frenzy. The Red Bulls started to take control of the match, owning the midfield and keeping possession with little challenge from City.

The Red Bulls turned the match on its head in the 52nd minute, when Chris Duvall put the Red Bulls up a goal. By then, the Bulls had taken the match with force, and it looked like a tsunami of chances coming straight at NYCFC goalkeeper Josh Saunders.

City tried to change the match by taking off previously new substitute Jeb Brovsky, as well as bringing in Kwadwo Poku to bring more of a physical presence into the midfield. Even with the changes, NYCFC had little possession in the 2nd half.

The boys from Jersey put the stamp on the match in the 73rd minute, when Matt Miazga used his whole face to put a corner kick into the back of the net. Miazga celebrated by imitating a homerun. David Villa and his teammates looked distraught and out of gas. Even though it was the Red Bulls who played a midweek match, it looked as if NYCFC had been the team to play that match.

NYCFC's best chance at a come back came directly after the third goal, when Villa and Poku through all of their force forward and towards goal. However Robles was up to the task with a stunning reaction save, and was obviously the happiest Red Bull player at fulltime.

It was the first time this season the Red Bulls scored three goals in one match.

Red Bull manager Jesse Marsch had strong words for his team's performance after the match, and in particular singled out Sacha Kljestan for praise.

"In a big game, he made a big imprint."

Meanwhile, Kreis was not happy with his club's performance, especially at their personal effort. Kreis said the team had too much confidence in themselves, and that scoring early and their winning streak coming into the match brought way too much confidence for his group.

For the Red Bulls, they play another New York derby on Wednesdaywhen they host the Cosmos at home in the US Open Cup.

New York City plays at Montreal next weekend, where they will have the chance to beat the Impact for the second time in a month.

