Red Bulls Thrash Revs in East Swing Match

Harrison, NJ- Without their head coach, the Red Bulls did pretty well to silence any doubts of playing without their man leader on the bench.

New York scored three goals in the first twelve minutes of the match, a start that propelled them to a 4-1 victory over Eastern Conference foe New England Revolution.

Bradley Wright-Phillips opened the scoring in the fourth minute, putting the ball behind Shuttlesworth off a beautiful cross from Lloyd Sam.

It took only six more minutes for the Red Bulls to double their lead, where Bradley Wright Phillips and Mike Grella played a nice passing sequence at the top of the box, and then let it off for Llyod Sam to slot behind Shuttlesworth.

The Revs, who had lsot four straight matches coming into tonight's clash, needed a strong start to propel them to a victory away from home. That never came, but the opposite of it did.

Bradley Wright-Phillips completed his brace in 12th minute, when Dax McCarty gave him the set up to put the Red Bulls up three goals with not even a third of the first half played.

The Red Bulls in the first half toyed with the Revs, a Revolution team that looked like a shell of the team that beat the Red Bulls in New Jersey in last season's conference championship.

Andy Dorman brought a goal back for the visitors in the thirty-sixth minute, but it did not do much to bring the 800 traveling fans to change their emotions. The goal was at first waved off, but after consulting with the assistant, they allowed the goal and gave New England some hope to get back into the match.

The Red Bulls assured that there would be no comeback for the Revs, even though a strong start for the Revs had made Luis Robles work hard to keep the ball out of his net.

Anthony Wallace, who only had his third MLS start since 2011, scored his first career MLS goal in the fifty-sixth minute. Dax McCarty added his second assist of the match on the goal.

New England pushed to come back into the match for a ten-minute span, with Fugundez and Agudelo doing most of the dirty work to bring the ball up the midfield. Yet without much support, the duo's work had turned into dust.

Lee Nguyen, the breakout MLS star last season did not play well at all. The midfielder looked uncomfortable on the ball, giving up possession easily and not shooting when he should have. He looked half the player he was during last season's magical run by New England.

Honestly, it is not only Nguyen to blame for this mess. The whole Revolution club looks half of what it was last season, and even without Jermain Jones, the club needs to get results soon, or be at the bottom of the league. The Revs have lost five straight MLS matches now.

New York had the chance to scored a fifth in the last moments of the match, when they where awarded a penalty and Goncalves was sent off for a second yellow. Bobby Shuttleworth had other ideas, saving not only Zizzo's first shot, but the two rebounds as well.

The Red Bulls travel next week to the Citrus Bowl, to take on Kaka and Orlando City. New England hosts NYCFC next Saturday in Foxborough.

