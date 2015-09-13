NYCFC Fall To FC Dallas, Continue Falling Out Of Playoff Race

If there were any hopes of New York City FC still making the playoffs this season, it was lost with another defeat Saturday night. NYCFC fell 2-1 to FC Dallas in Texas.

The two sides played a pretty even first half of soccer, but it was the stoppage time in that half that changed the course of the match.

Tesho Akindele scored a screamer past City 'keeper Josh Saunders in the 45th minute. Just two minutes later, Michel scored a goal directly from the corner flag, an "Olimpico."

The two Dallas goals before the half changed the entire complexion of the match. New York had attacked well in the latter part of the first half, but did not produce enough quality chances on the FC Dallas net. Dallas on the other hand were not scared of taking shots from way outside the box, testing Saunders on a couple of occasions.

David Villa was subbed off at halftime for Patrick Mullins, as Villa reportedly picked up a hamstring injury before halftime. The other two NYCFC subs were Mix Diskerud and Poku, who replaced Lampard and Pirlo. NYCFC played the last twenty minutes with all three of their designated players on the bench.

Patrick Mullins provided the only goal for City. Mullins played Grabavoy through into the box, while Grabavoy was dragged down and drew a penalty. Mullins slotted the ball to the right side of the goal and gave City a chance in the final fifteen minutes.

New York appeared to play much better without their stars playing, with the young blood providing fresh legs and better movement on the pitch.

Although they are an expansion side, many have criticized head coach Jason Kreis for not building his side a better defense. Kreis continued to change his formations and starting eleven, and it seems to continue the clear lack of cohesion and flow between the players on the pitch.

Kreis decided to start Angelino, a Manchester City fullback prospect, at midfield while keeping Mix Diskerud and Poku on the bench.

Despite his sketchy choices in starting lineups, experts believe that Kreis will not lose his job even if New York City fail to make the playoffs. The higher ups at City Football group in Manchester have faith in the man they hired to spearhead their MLS project. CFG is also to blame in the train wreck that is NYCFC. It is believed that Jason Kreis and his staff wanted a younger third designated player, while CFG wanted a bigger name in Pirlo (or Xavi, whom they perused for quite some time).

FC Dallas on the other hand, has shown a great way to build a side in MLS, with great young designated players, while also having balance in the defense. They continue their pursuit of the Supporters' Shield, while NYCFC continue to fall out of the playoff race in the Eastern Conference.

Dallas travel to Sporting Park next weekend to face Sporting KC, while NYCFC host Toronto FC in a weekday matchup on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.