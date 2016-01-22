Desperation Battles And Titanic Tilt Headline Liga MX Matchday 3

With the favorites coming out last week and getting wins, we now look forward to match day three in Liga MX.

Friday

Matchup of desperation

The first match of the weekend pits the only two teams who have failed to earn a single point against each other as Queretaro face Dorados. In the combined four games these teams have played, they’ve scored a total of one goal. Queretaro scored that goal in the first ten minutes of the first game of the season, which means they have gone a combined 350 minutes of soccer without a goal. Dorados are at the bottom of the relegation table, and need to start getting results quickly while Queretaro will see this as the perfect matchup at home to finally get their season off the starting blocks.

Battle of the north

Last weekend both Tijuana and Santos won their first matches of the season to give their new coaches their first wins. Now, Tijuana look for their first home victory as they host Santos. Expect a very aggressive match from both sides as they look to build on the momentum they each received last week with the wins. While Tijuana might be slight favorites for being at home, this could be a match that ends level when it’s all said and done. Both teams could cancel each other out by chasing the game by looking for the win.

Saturday

America and Pachuca look to entertain

Saturday’s action gets kicked off by one of the better matchups of the weekend as America host Pachuca in a game that is guaranteed to thrill. A year ago, these two faced off in one of the most memorable Liguilla matchups in recent memory as defense was thrown out the window and goals flew in by the bunch. America woke up their attack last week and have yet to give up a goal in two matches, while Pachuca also won last week and have improved from one week to another. Their full guns blazing style is still intact, and it’s the defense which has improved from seasons past. This match could go either way, but after two matches Pachuca have looked like the more consistent team.

Monterrey hoping not to slow down

After two wins in two weeks, Monterrey look to keep rolling and take advantage of an Atlas team who will be without captain Rafael Marquez. Even with Marquez, the task of playing Monterrey in at the Estadio BBVA Bancomer would be daunting. Now without him, it will ask a lot of questions about the rest of the team, who looked lost without him in their second half drubbing they received from Club America a week ago. Monterrey, on the other hand, look to continue what they’ve done over their previous two games and overwhelm Atlas with their attack. While it isn’t likely Monterrey will be perfect all year long, this will most likely not be the game where they slip up.

Cruz Azul looking for upset

After two games Leon and Cruz Azul are undefeated. However, there's one distinct difference: Leon have six points and Cruz Azul have two. While Leon have looked like a complete team and one that is clicking in all gears early in the season, Cruz Azul look to be a step behind the better teams in the league. While the talent is there to take a point or all three away, they haven’t showed the ability to put in a whole 90 minute performance. A win over Cruz Azul, which would give them nine points out of nine, would go a long way in Leon to show they’re one of the higher quality teams in the league and a real threat who can battle for a title in weeks to come.

Toluca hoping to bounce back

After taking on last year’s champions and finalist in the first two rounds, Toluca now travel to relegation battling Morelia. After a good opening draw at Cruz Azul, Morelia battled Tigres. There, they fared far worse when they were completely dominated by the champions. Morelia will have to come out as the aggressors in this match since they find themselves in the middle of a relegation battle. Playing at home, regardless of who they play, they need to go looking for goals wins. Knowing this, Toluca will have the option of sitting back and going for the counter or taking the game right at Morelia to put them under heavy pressure from the start. Either way, Toluca will be favored to take the spoils.

Jaguars and Sharks, oh my

For Saturday’s nightcap, Chiapas host Veracruz in a battle of two teams looking to bounce back from defeats last week. In recent seasons, Veracruz has been a team who’s been known as early aggressors whether they’re at home or on the road, while Chiapas has been strong at home in recent seasons and love the aggressive style of play from the wings, a staple of coach Ricardo La Volpe for decades. This is a battle of two teams who surprised many by making the Liguilla last year, and both look to do the same this season. Winning this game would go a long way in that regard.

Sunday

Can Pumas make it two in a row?

Pumas look to take advantage of an underwhelming Puebla team. While Pumas were completely outplayed and out matched against Monterrey, they bounced back nicely and beat a very good Toluca team last week. Now, they look to build momentum from that by beating Puebla. While Puebla have shown their ability to fight, they might not have the depth to take on the felines. Puebla have been dealing with a grueling opening schedule which featured America, Monterrey and now Pumas, three of the favorites who look to challenge for the title. The front heavy schdule could start taking its toll on them in this match.

Tigers look to feast on goats

After a dominant win over Morelia, Tigres now travel to Guadalajara to face Chivas. While the Mexican giants have taken two points from the two matches, and have looked relatively solid so far, they’ve also blown leads in both games against teams that are not at the level of Tigres. On the other hand, Tigres look to build off their first win of the season and know this is a match where they can take all three points. A large amount of Tigres fans could travel to this match, which would undoubtedly give them a boost. In seasons past, this is the kind of match that brought out the best in Chivas. That could continue on Sunday if they can surprise everyone and take three points. At the same time, Tigres understand the importance of beating Chivas. Regardless of their current state in the relegation battle, Chivas are always seen as one of the teams to beat because of their history. Still, it’s hard not to pick Tigres, who will want to get as many points as possible the first opening rounds before they prepare to do double duty with Liga MX and CONCACAF Champions League.