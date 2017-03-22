Maxi Urruti named MLS Player of the Week for Week Three
Maxi Urruti after the first leg of the Western Conference semifinals against the Seattle Sounders during the 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs | Source: Brandon Farris - VAVEL USA

After Oscar Pareja called him one of the best young forwards in MLS, Maxi Urruti was named MLS Player of the Week after scoring a brace in FC Dallas’ 2-1 over the New England Revolution. He now has three goals on the young season.

Maxi's first goal levels the score late in the second half

Urruti got Dallas on the board in the 71st minute to level the score at 1-1. After he recovered a deflected ball at the top of the penalty box, he dribbled around Revolution goalkeepers Cody Cropper before firing a shot just inside the near post.