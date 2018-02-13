Tiffany Weimer joins the Houston Dash

The Houston Dash continue to make moves during this off-season, this time acquiring Tiffany Weimer from the Washington Spirit. In exchange, the Spirit will now have the Houston's fourth round pick in the 2019 NWSL College Draft.

In the same trade, Houston also selected the rights to Kyah Simon but due to Simon's position on the "retired" list, the Australian will count against Houston's roster limit and salary cap should she join them, unlike the other former Boston Breakers players that Houston has acquired.

Tiffany Weimer is now a Dash player. | Source: Mike Gridley-Isiphotos.com

Pauw adds another forward to her roster

Dash head coach Vera Pauw now has a host of forwards in her line up as we head into the new National Women's Soccer League. The question now seems to be whether or not those forward will all be Dash players when the season starts.

With the addition of Weimer, the Dash now have seven forwards on their roster. Christen Press is the most notable name of those forwards while Rachel Daly and Kealia Ohai are now staples in the Dash roster. That leaves the likes of Lindsay Agnew, Savannah Jordan and Nichelle Prince to battle it out with Weimer for a spot on the roster unless Pauw decides to keep all of those players this season.

Weimer has become a NWSL veteran

Tiffany Weimer has been in the NWSL over the last five years and has become an experienced player in the league. Her most recent stint had been with the Breakers and was then picked up by the Spirit after the Breakers folded.

Before then, Weimer had played for Portland Thorns in 2013, the Spirit in 2014 and 2015, FC Kansas City in 2016 and then the Breakers. Last season, Weimer made 17 appearances for the Breakers, picking up one assist in that period.