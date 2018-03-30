New York City FC travel to San Jose in hopes of remaining unbeaten

On Saturday, New York City FC will travel to Avaya Stadium as they take on the San Jose Earthquakes. The visitors have started the season very hot, sitting joint top of the table with the Columbus Crew while the Quakes have only had two chances to display their new-look team.

The hosts looked impressive early in their first game grabbing a three-goal lead before growing shaky and letting in two goals to Minnesota United late in the game. San Jose's next game was away to Sporting Kansas City which also ended 3-2, but this time the Quakes were on the wrong side of the scoreline.

Past Meetings

The two clubs only meet once a season, and with NYCFC joining the league in 2015, that makes this the fourth all-time meeting between the clubs. Despite being the new boys in the series, NYCFC has never lost to the Quakes, winning twice and drawing in 2016.

Most recently, NYCFC won 2-1 after going down 1-0 early to a Marcos Urena goal. Jack Harrison equalized not too long after before Thomas McNamara broke the tie in the 67th-minute capping off a wonderfully built up goal for the hosts. Can the Quakes grab their first win against NYCFC this time around?

Team News

New York City FC: Good news for the visitors as David Villa will return to the lineup after missing the last two games vs Orlando City SC and the New England Revolution. Despite that, NYCFC will still be without two players. Ronald Matarrita picked up an injury in the home game against Orlando while Alex Ring picked up a knee injury while on international duty with Finland.

David Villa will return to the NYCFC lineup on Saturday. | Photo: Ashley Marshall / MLSGB.com

San Jose Earthquakes: New manager, Mikael Stahre is fortunate enough to have his entire roster to choose from as no Quake player is injured or suspended.

What's Next?

Following their trip to San Jose, NYCFC will get the following weekend off before preparing for their first midweek game of the season as they host Real Salt Lake. After that, a battle between a couple of the Eastern Conference favorites as the boys in blue travel down south to take on Atlanta United.

For Saturday's hosts, they'll play an Eastern Conference team for the first time in 2018 when they travel to face the Philadelphia Union at Talen Energy Stadium. Following that, San Jose will welcome the Houston Dynamo to Avaya Stadium.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, March 31 at 8 PM EST

Where: Avaya Stadium

Broadcast: ESPN 2 USA, ESPN 3 USA, ESPN Deportes+ USA, WatchESPN, MLS Live, ESPN+, SiriusXM FC