USWNT vs Mexico preview: Final leg of April friendly matchups

The United States Women's National team will play the Mexico Women's National team for their final match of the FIFA international window. The two teams will head to Houston, Texas for the second and final match-up in the series on April 8th at 1:30 pm EST. The United States will look to extend their unbeaten streak to 14 games where as Mexico will look to improve from the last friendly.

Last Time

These two teams played one another for the first time since 2016 on April 5th. The United States dominated most of the game and Mexico only saw a few chances on goal. Although, the US had 80% of possession in the first half they were only able to convert one goal that came from Mallory Pugh in the sixth minute. Mexico had a few chances that came off goalkeeper and defensive errors but they were not able to convert.

United States dominates over Mexico | Photo: Logan Bowles/Getty Images

The United States came out much stronger and sharper in the second half. They completely dominated over Mexico has they scored three quick goals in four minutes. It started off in the 50th minute when Annia Mejía took down Alex Morgan in the box and Morgan scored her first penalty kick of her international career. Just two short minutes later Morgan continued to shine as Lindsay Horan slipped her a pass and Morgan scored from a difficult angle. Before you even had time to cheer, Carli Lloyd made a quick impact as she came on for Andi Sullivan and made her first touch of the match her 99th career goal. Although the United States kept getting chances they were unable to convert anything else. The match was US dominant until the 64th minute when Sky Blue FC forward, Katie Johnson split centerbacks Tierna Davidson and Abby Dahlkemper to then chip one over an out of position Alyssa Naeher to put Mexico on the board. Johnson had a shot at another goal just minutes afterwards but luckily for the United States, Davidson was able to get to the ball beforehand.

Offense in shape but defense needs work

The United States have always dominated the series and by the looks of it will need to continue. For the most part they completely dominated Mexico with stellar performances from Alex Morgan, Lindsay Horan and Mallory Pugh but there were still some areas that struggled. Even with midfielders Julie Ertz and Samantha Mewis out of the mix with knee injuries, the midfield looked good with Horan joined by Morgan Brian and Andi Sullivan. The offense was in great form with 20 shots and six of them being on goal.

Alex Morgan had a stellar performance | Photo: ussoccer.com

The biggest thing the United States need to improve on is the defense. Since the departure of Hope Solo, Alyssa Naeher has been the number one goalkeeper but lately she has had a lack of consistency. With just being named to NWSL Team of the Month, Jane Campbell looks more than ready to get a shot at defending the goal. The defense itself is in need of improvement. On Thursday the United States had a back line of three centerbacks and a midfielder. Although it was an odd mix of players, Emily Sonnett and Crystal Dunn looked good on the outside wings. 19-year old Tierna Davidson continued to shine in the centerback position but Abby Dahlkemper didn't look to be on complete form. If the United States wants to continue to dominate the world, they have to find a way to get improve their defense.