NYCFC to host Colorado Rapids on David Villa Day

On Saturday, New York City FC will welcome the Colorado Rapids to Yankee Stadium. As for the Rapids, they've lost four consecutive matches with the most recent of which was a 2-1 defeat at the hands of the New York Red Bulls. NYCFC will return home after a pair of games away from the Bronx with the most recent of which being a hard-fought draw vs new expansion side, LAFC.

Previous Meetings

The last time these two clubs met was at Dick's Sporting Goods Park which saw NYCFC go home with just one point. An early goal from Thomas McNamara gave his side a 1-0 lead but Dominique Badji's late equalizer sent the hosts home smiling.

Prior to that, the first and only meeting at Yankee Stadium saw the first-ever NYCFC hat-trick through Frank Lampard. New York City went on two put five past Tim Howard and grab the only win between these two clubs in the short history of meetings between these two clubs.

Team News

New York City FC: The boys in blue will have a fully fit squad heading into Saturday. Last week, Isamel Tajouri-Shradi returned with a goal and this week, Maxime Chanot will return in hopes of defending them.

Ismael Tajouri-Shradi celebrating a goal on his return. | Photo: New York City FC

Colorado Rapids: The visitors will be without two defenders on Saturday. Kortne Ford will continue to miss time due to an MCL sprain. Ford will be joined by Marlon Hairston due to a right knee surgery he underwent in early April.

What's Next?

Following the match against the Rapids, NYCFC will travel down south to take on the Houston Dynamo. Then, they'll host three of the Eastern Conference's top teams. Fellow 2015 MLS expansion side, Orlando City SC will take a trip before Atlanta United comes to town. After that, they'll close out the homestand with a game vs 2016 MLS Cup champions, Toronto FC.

Like NYCFC, the Rapids have quite a few home games coming up but will also travel to Houston. They'll start by hosting two Cascadia clubs in the Portland Timbers and Vancouver Whitecaps before their trip down south. Then, they'll return home to host the Chicago Fire and Minnesota United.

How to Watch

When: Saturday, May 19 at 1 PM EST

Where: Yankee Stadium

Broadcast: fuboTV, Sling TV, MLS Live, DIRECTV, YES Network, ESPN+, Altitude Sports