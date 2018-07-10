Houston Dash vs Orlando Pride Live Stream Score Commentary in 2018 NWSL (0-0)

Be sure to check back here as new information such as injuries and starting lineups become available. Then join me Wednesday for live game updates.

Both teams are mostly healthy and hope to stay that way for this important matchup. Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan is dealing with a right calf strain and maybe available.

This will be the third and final meeting in the season series with each team earning a victory in the two previous matches. The Pride took the first match April 22 by a 1-0 final on a Chioma Ubogagu goal. The Dash would steal a victory in Orlando on June 27 on late tallies from team captain Kealia Ohai and newly acquired Sofia Huerta. Ohai’s goal came in the 79th minute off her cross attempt that found the back of the net. Huerta converted on a penalty kick in the 83rd minute to seal the 2-1 victory.

Brazilian international superstar Marta scored a late goal to top the Washington Spirit 2-1 last weekend. Marta took on two Spirit defenders in the box and fired the game winner over the outstretched hands of Spirit goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe in the 86th min. Forward Sydney Leroux also collected her fifth goal of the season to equalize the match 1-1 just before halftime.

Orlando Pride's Marta heroics clinch the victory against the Washington Spirit last weekend. (Photo by Joe Petro/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Last weekend the Dash fell to the Seattle Reign FC by a 3-1 score. Defender Amber Brooks opened the scoring to give Houston the early 1-0 lead from a Sofia Huerta corner. Houston would not be able to score again and allowed Seattle to score three unanswered goals.

The Orlando Pride (7W-5L-4D) are currently in the third spot of the NWSL table with 25 points, one point behind Seattle Reign FC who hold the last home field advantage playoff spot. The Pride will need a result if they are the stay in a playoff spot. Positions two through six are separated by only five points with the top four qualifying for the NWSL Playoffs.

Currently the Houston Dash are seventh (4W-6L-5D) with 17 points in the NWSL table and are in danger of falling out of the playoff race. This is a must win game for the Dash, if they are able to keep pace with the teams ahead of them. The idol Chicago Red Stars hold the last playoff spot with 25 points in the table.

Houston Dash midfielder and Australian international Kyah Simon will try to climb back into the NWSL playoff race (Photo by EarchPhoto)

Houston Dash will play host to the Orlando Pride at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston, Texas for the third and final meeting of the season between the two squads. This is the only time Orlando will travel to Houston.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL USA’s LIVE coverage of the National Women’s Soccer League’s Week 16 matchup between the Houston Dash and the Orlando Pride. My name is Felix Hernandez and I will be your host. From now until kickoff on Wednesday, July 11 at 7PM EST, I will be keeping you updated on news and notes. Be sure to come back at kickoff for LIVE updates.