Several NWSL players called up for international duty

The United States Women's National Team has named its roster for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup and other National Women's Soccer League players have been called up for international duty at the end of the month. Brazil and England have yet to name their squads for the competition but Japan has released their roster, which will feature one NWSL player for them.

Rachel Corsie will be a prominent figure for Scotland | Source: nwslsoccer.com

Canada has eight NWSL players set to feature for them

Canada will be participating in the Algarve Cup this year and has named eight players from various NWSL to their 23-woman roster. Allysha Chapman, Nichelle Prince and Lindsay Agnew have been called up from the Houston Dash, Shelina Zadorsky from the Orlando Pride, Diana Matheson and Desiree Scott from Utah Royals FC, Christine Sinclair from Portland Thorns FC, and Kailen Sheridan from Sky Blue FC.

Canada will start off with a match against Iceland and then play Scotland in the first two group matches. A third opponent has yet to be determined but the Canadians will be hoping to use the tournament as solid preparation for the upcoming 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Rumi Utsugi is a staple in the Japanese national team | Source: thebold.com

Corsie and Utsugi are set to feature at the international level

Rachel Corsie and Rumi Utsugi were also called up by their respective countries to feature for them during the upcoming international break. Corsie (Utah Royals FC) will most likely start for Scotland during their campaign at the Algarve Cup and will try to help her country win the competition for the first time in their history.

Utsugi, a Reign FC regular, has been called up by Japan to participate in the 2019 SheBelieves Cup. Utsugi will be one of the more veteran players in that roster and will be looked upon to provide an experienced presence for the team against some tough competition.