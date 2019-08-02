Reign FC Defeat Portland Thorns FC 1-0

Scoring chances from free kicks galore

The Thorns earned a free kick at striking distance in the 5th minute. World Cup champion Lindsey Horan stepped up to take it. She was able to beat the wall but sent it right into the arms of Reign FC goalkeeper Casey Murphy.

In the 18th minute, a give-and-go between English and Reign FC striker Jodie Taylor and recent Reign FC signing Rosie White from New Zealand resulted in White getting behind the Thorns defense but not at a good angle, so Franch was able to pounce on the ball.

In the 25th minute, the Reign turned the ball over, resulting in an opportunity for Christine Sinclair to find the net, but her volley bounced wide.

The Thorns earned another free kick in a dangerous area four minutes later. This time, Sinclair got a slight touch on the ball, but Murphy managed to grab onto it.

Tobin Heath, another one of the four World Cup champions on the Thorns team, came dangerously close to striking in the 38th minute with a shot that was inches from heading into the bottom right corner of the goal.

The Reign got their best scoring opportunity just before halftime. Beverly Yanez narrowly missed the goal with a shot that was set up by a flick from Shea Groom.

White comes up big again

White scored her second goal in as many matches in the 55th minute for the Reign. Ifeonma Onumonu beat Thorns right back Elizabeth Ball at the end line to send in a cross that Groom headed for White to finish right in front of the goal.

The crossbar came between White and a second goal four minutes later. Positioned at the top of the box, she cut the ball to her right and launched a curling shot that hit the woodwork.

In the 68th minute, U.S. Women's National Team defender Emily Sonnett hustled to send in a cross that Murphy tipped to prevent Thorns forward Hayley Raso from getting a touch on it.

With ten minutes left in the match, Meghan Klingenberg found Sinclair with a cross on the left side, but the Canadian’s header was off target.

Five minutes of stoppage time was added to the second half of the match, and the Thorns didn’t give up until the end. In the final minute, Raso cut in a cross that the Reign could only partially clear. The ball fell to the feet of Sonnett who made an ambitious, long-range attempt to find an equalizer. Unfortunately for her and the Thorns, it sailed over the goal.

Both sides now turn their attention to home matches this Sunday. The Portland Thorns FC (7-4-6) will face the North Carolina Courage in a rematch of the 2018 NWSL Championship match. The Reign FC (8-4-5) will welcome former head coach Laura Harvey and the Utah Royals FC, who defeated Sky Blue FC in a match that was played simultaneously, to town.