2019 Women's International Champions Cup: Wendie Renard's header puts Olympique Lyonnais into the Final

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin will return to the Women’s International Champions Cup final thanks to captain Wendie Renard game winner in the 91st minute. Atlético Madrid Femenino goalkeeper Lola Gallardo came off her line but was not able to punch the corner kick away before Renard got her head on it. The French center back was pleased to get the goal and the win after France’s quarter-final exit at the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup. “Really hard match because of the heat, but glad the team was able to pull through,” Renard said through a translator. Renard’s stoppage time winner was assisted by German international Dzsenifer Marozsán.

Gallardo stands tall

The Spanish champions Atlético Madrid held strong against the European Champions but could not convert on their chances.

Striker Amanda Sampedro had the best chance for the Spanish side in the first half. Sampedro fired a shot near the penalty spot but was blocked by Renard. Mexican international Charlyn Corral had a chance early in the second half when her dink attempted got over Lyon goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi but glanced off the top of the crossbar. Gallardo was Altético Madrid’s best player with the help of her backline to keep Lyon off the scoreboard.

Early stops on Eugénie Le Sommer and Amel Majri kept the match scoreless at halftime. Lyon substitute Delphine Cascarino had a brilliant chance inside the box during the 84th minute but Gallardo was there for the save. Just before the winner, Atlético was looking toward penalty kicks as Gallardo stopped a Renard header in the 87th minute. The Spanish goalkeeper was appreciative of the opportunity given to her. “Very happy to play with amazing players all over the world.”

Atlético Madrid goalkeeper Lola Gallardo. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/International Champions Cup/Getty Images)

Next matches

Lyon will play in the Women's ICC final on August 18 at 7 PM EST against North Carolina Courage. Atlético Madrid will play the third-place match against Manchester City at 5 PM EST. Last year Lyon was defeated 1-0 in the 2018 Women’s ICC Final by North Carolina.

Notable Debuts & Nominations

England internationals, Nikita Parris and Alex Greenwood made their debuts for Olympique Lyonnais. Atlético Madrid signed American Kylie Strom this month and made her debut for the Spanish side. Strom was signed to the Boston Breakers reserves during the 2016-17 before playing in Czech Republic for Sparta Praha. Lyon defender Lucy Bronze, midfielder Amandine Henry and forward Ada Hegerberg were named UEFA Women’s Player of the Year nominees. Bronze, Henry and Hegerberg are joined by Renard as nominees for the FIFA Best Women’s Player Award.

Score:

1-0, min. 90+1, Renard

Statistics:

Olympique Lyonnais: van de Sanden min. 61 (Le Sommer), Cascarino min. 61 (Paris), Kumagai min. 80 (Henry).

Atlético de Madrid: Strom min. 36 (Torrecilla), Corral min. 61 (Duggan), Robles min. 62 (Menayo), Garcia min. 78 (Ludmila).

Disciplinary: None