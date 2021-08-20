Chicago House AC vs New Amsterdam FC preview: How to watch, kick-off time, predicted lineups, and ones to watch

Chicago House Athletic Club’s first-ever home game takes place on Saturday night as they host New Amsterdam FC at SeatGeek Stadium in NISA league play.

Chicago has made a strong start to the season even though it’s only their debut campaign. They narrowly lost to Detroit City FC on opening weekend, and they then beat Stumptown AC thanks to a late goal from Wojciech Wójcik. It’s been so far so good for the expansion side, who will now look to keep the good times rolling in front of their home support.

Things have been just a bit better for New Amsterdam, as they’ve picked up four points from their first two games. They stole a point versus the Los Angeles Force when Ojai Bedward equalized in stoppage time, and then they defeated Chattanooga FC at home. The focus may not be on them in this matchup, but they’ll certainly try to spoil the party on the night.

Predicted lineups

Chicago House AC: Novotny, Kim, Sulia, Mijatović, Bowie, Smith, Conner, Kafari, Kozielek, Morris, Wójcik

New Amsterdam FC: Tenjo, Vicente, Bedward, Waugh, Sylvester, Dennis, Mikaheel, John-Brown, Batiz, Malango, Bosua

Ones to watch

Wojciech Wójcik

Wojciech Wójcik has had a dream start to the season, and he’ll look to continue his great run of form in this contest.

He’s scored in both of Chicago’s games so far this campaign. The first came in the opener versus Detroit City when he brought down a cross from Musa Morris before firing a shot into the back of the net from close range. His goal in the following match against Stumptown was even bigger, as his header in the final few moments was what ultimately gave his side the win on the night.

Neither goal was spectacular, of course, but they both showed the kind of striker Wójcik is. An old-school sort of center forward, he just seems to know how to be at the right place at the right time. Once he gets the ball in a dangerous area, he’s able to finish on a regular basis, either with his feet or with his head. He’s got a solid frame at 6’3”, but he’s also able to dribble out of tight spaces to get a pass or shot off if need be.

As one of the more experienced players on the House’s roster, playing for the likes of Indy Eleven, the Oklahoma City Energy, Hartford Athletic, and Forward Madison in the past, there was some pressure on the striker going into the year.

He’s delivered so far, but only time will tell if Wójcik can get onto the scoresheet once again this weekend.

Shavon John-Brown

Chicago knows that they’ll have to contain Shavon John-Brown on the night if they want to come away from the contest with a result.

One of New Amsterdam’s dangermen going forward, John-Brown has already showcased his talent this season, grabbing a goal and an assist last week versus Chattanooga. It was a matchwinning performance from him, and he’ll try to build upon that showing this time around.

A Grenadian international, he’s got plenty of technical ability. He can dribble, pass, and shoot, which makes him a threat in the final third. Stood at under 5’7”, he uses his diminutive stature and low center of gravity to wreak havoc on opposition defenses, who always have to pay special attention to him.

In a potentially tough road environment, New Amsterdam will likely need John-Brown to have another good game. Luckily for them, he seems up for the task.

Last time out

This meeting will be the first between the two sides.

How to watch

The match kicks off at 7:35 p.m. CST, and it will air live on the ISC Sports Network, ISCSportsNetwork.com, FBNET, and Eleven Sports.