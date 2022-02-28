Seattle Sounders 0-1 Nashville SC: Nashville shock Sounders on opening day

Aníbal Godoy scored the only goal of the game at Lumen Field as Nashville SC claimed a 1-0 victory away from home on the opening fixture of the season against Seattle Sounders.

The sides had previously never played each other since Nashville entered the competition in 2020, but their move from East to West has seen them match up at last.

Story of the match

After a cagey opening first period, Nashville had the best chance to take the lead midway through the first half through Hany Mukhtar, but found Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei in good form.

Brian Schmetzer made a substitution at half time with Nicholas Lodeiro entering the fray, but try as they might the Sounders attack couldn’t cut through the Nashville back line in a frustrating opening fixture for the Rave Greens.

It was a close game throughout and eventually the away pressure told as Godoy tapped in with ten minutes remaining to leave Lumen Field stunned after their 5-0 win against Motagua in midweek.

Takeaways from the match

Without Raúl Ruidiaz, the Sounders looked like they will struggle in front of goal. Jordan Morris is now back after his brief return at the end of last campaign following his ill-fated loan to Swansea City, but the Rave Greens will be hoping that Ruidiaz’s injury isn’t too serious as it looks like they need him to spearhead their attack.

The Sounders will look to bounce back against Real Salt Lake next weekend.