Real Madrid set to clash with Liverpool in Paris

With both teams set to meet in the big final on Saturday, both coaches Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti met the media for the final time and fielded questions before finishing final preparations.

What Jurgen Klopp said

Klopp was asked during his press conference about the fact that the final was moved from St Petersburg, Russia to Paris and was asked to give his thoughts on it.

" I am only concerned about the game here and I am actually happy it is here in Paris and maybe that was the right message that we are not playing in Russia".

It was only four years ago that these two teams met in the final and that game will always be remembered for us witnessing one of the greatest goals of all time by none other than Gareth Bale.

The Welshman's scissor kick goal was the highlight of the match and helped Real Madrid secure a 3-1 win over the Reds.

" Real Madrid is a difficult team and we know it won't be easy said, Klopp who is only focusing on Saturday's game and not the past.

In their most recent meeting, Real Madrid was able to come out on top in last year's quarterfinal over two legs but the pundits have agreed Liverpool is the better team.

The Italian head coach had this to say when asked about playing in these big moments with a trophy and a title on the line.

" This team manages these types of games really well and we need to make the most of our skill and show it on the pitch"

A win for Real Madrid gives them their 14th title in team history while Liverpool will be looking for their fifth and in order for Madrid to win they will need to have a better start.

In their last three knockout stages, Real Madrid managed to come back against PSG, Chelsea, and Manchester City thanks to their talisman Karim Benzema who is poised to win his first Ballon d'Or title.

Kickoff is scheduled for 9:00 pm on Saturday night at the Stade De France in Paris in the St Denis area.