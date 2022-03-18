Real Madrid to face Chelsea as UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal draw made

On Friday morning once again in Nyon, Switzerland at the headquarters of UEFA the draw for the quarterfinals and the semifinals was conducted.

There were zero limitations meaning any team was open to facing each other unlike the last one which caused a lot of issues and was ultimately redone due to a glitch in the system.

English teams for both Madrid teams

Real Madrid will once again for the second year in a row face Chelsea in a rematch from last year's competition where the English side stunned the 13 time winners and went all the way to the final.

Los Blancos were very close to exiting in the round of 16 to PSG but in the second leg managed to comeback thanks to Karim Benzema who scored three goals to send them through.

Chelsea booked their spot in the final eight by beating LOSC Lille in the previous round and didn't seem to have too much trouble beating them 4-1 on aggregate. This was the first time LOSC Lille had reached this round of the tournament.

Manchester City will face Atletico Madrid will face the winner to face the winner of the quarterfinal between Real Madrid and Chelsea. Atletico managed to get by Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United while Manchester City easily beat Sporting Club Portugal.

SL Benfica will face Liverpool after getting by Ajax while the English side came back from 1-0 down to beat Inter. Villareal another Spanish side will face the German giants Bayern Munich.

Villareal was able to beat Juventus in the round of 16 while Bayern Munich had no trouble dominating Salzburg and beating them 8-2 on aggregate through two legs.

Once again the same rules will apply this round meaning away goals and home goals are the same as in previous years away goals counted as double.

The semifinals will feature the winner of the Real Madrid/Chelsea going up against the Atletico Madrid/Manchester City while the winner of the Villareal/Bayern Munich will face the winner of the Benfica/Liverpool matchup.

When will they take place?

The first leg of the quarterfinals will be on April 5/6 with the return legs a week later on the 15/16 and the semifinal legs are scheduled for April 26/27 with the return legs scheduled for May 3/4.

The final is scheduled for May 28 and normally it would have been in St Petersburg, Russia but due to the ongoing attacks by Vladimir Putin on Ukraine, the final was moved to Paris.

The game will be hosted at the Stade de France in the St Denis district of Paris.