Alistair Johnston's late goal helps CF Montreal end the New England Revolution

Alistair Johnston scored the game-winning goal late in the second half and the win secured a second-place finish.

A tight physical first half

Under clear skies at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough CF Montreal took on the New England Revolution looking for their sixth straight win on the road.

Five minutes into the game the visitors were buzzing but weren't able to get a shot on goal as the Revs were doing a good job at the block around the net.

In the 10th minute, Montreal earned a corner and Djordje Mihailovic's ball was punched away by the Revs keeper Dorde Petrovic to keep the ball out of danger.

The home side got its first shot on target two minutes later as Matt Polster split the Montreal defense and fired one on Sebastien Breza who got the start in goal tonight but he managed to make a quick save.

Gustavo Bou tested Breza in the 21st minute with a booming shot but again the Montreal goalkeeper made a spectacular diving save to keep the ball out of the net.

The first half ended with both teams knotted up at 0-0 with 45 minutes to go in the game.

Alistar Johnston plays hero for CFMTL

46 seconds into the second half Justin Rennicks thought he put one on the board when he managed to squeak one by Breza but the offside flag went up.

Six minutes later it was almost tick-tack toe as Kei Kamara found Romell Quioto who got the ball to Mathieu Choiniere who kicked one into the back of the net but again the offside flag went up negating the goal.

Carles Gil got his first shot on target for the Revs in the 69th minute but it went right into the hands of Breza who was playing a solid game in net keeping his team in the game.

The visitors opened the scoring three minutes later when Quioto got the ball ran up the flank and found Alistair Johnston with a superb cross pass and Johnston was finally able to beat Petrovic.

In the 86th minute, Quioto had a chance to double Montreal's lead with a shot from distance but Petrovice came up with another diving save to get the ball out of danger.

Quioto was at it again six minutes later in extra time but again was denied by Petrovic who made another big save off a big shot from just inside the box.

After four minutes of added time, the final whistle blew and Montreal with their sixth straight road win secured a second-place finish in the eastern conference standings.

Nancy " It's an amazing story what our team is accomplishing "

Head coach Wilfried Nancy was thrilled with the win but that the job is not finished.

" I told the players we have to keep going and enjoy it, we needed to adjust for the second half and it's unbelievable what they are doing and it's a great story".

Piette " The win feels pretty good "

Samuel Piette acknowledged in his post-game press conference there were tough moments but again echoed his coach's thoughts that he was happy with the win.

" I think it was a tough game physically and it was a game they had to win but I think we were the better team, we had some great chances and we got one goal so I think we deserve the win so it feels pretty good".

Johnston " We are all really enjoying our time together"

Alistair Johnston who scored the game-winning goal was ecstatic speaking to the media after the win.

" We love to play together, we're just trying to help the team win and it's pretty exciting, we are all competitors and we all want to play and we are still looking up and we wanted to go into the break on a high".

CF Montreal will now go into the international break and will next face DC United at home on Saturday, October 1st at Saputo Stadium for their final regular season game at home.