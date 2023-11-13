Steve Clagget looking to unify against Miguel Madueno

After a unanimous decision victory over Carlos Sanchez in September at the Eye of the Tiger event in Gatineau at the Lac Leamy Casino Steve Clagget turns his attention to a unification bout against Miguel Madueno.

Clagget currently holds the NABF belt and with a win can clinch the NABO and the WBO International belt in the super lightweight division at 140 lbs.

This fight promises to be explosive with both fighters throwing a lot of punches and will be quite the show. Clagget spoke to VAVEL after weighing in at 139.8 on Monday at the Montreal Casino.

" I am expecting fireworks", Clagget told me. " This guy is a big puncher and he always comes ready to fight but everybody knows I am the same and I think both styles lead to a great fight”.

Madueno has only tasted defeat once and currently holds a record of 30-1 with 28 knockouts and it will most likely be the biggest challenge of Clagget's career so far.

" I am excited but I am in tip-top shape and I really want to show what I can do”.

Clagget confirmed to me he is someone who does his homework and he will be fully prepared for what's to come on Tuesday night.

" Winning two belts would mean everything to me and I look forward to making that a reality”.

From a coaching aspect, I was also able to catch up with Mike Moffa who is Clagget's coach, and told me this win could be a stepping stone to a bigger and better fight.

"Steve Clagget is a workaholic", Moffa told me. " He works hard in the gym and he does everything to win and tomorrow's challenge is a young big puncher and he is coming here to win”.

Moffa feels the danger is Madueno if he can win will also try to use the victory to climb the rankings and also get a bigger and better fight so it is a similar situation for both fighters.

" This guy on the gloves will still hurt you and we will see what comes out of that”.

I asked Moffa what winning two belts could mean for Clagget and he feels his fighter is a bit of a Cinderella story.

" Winning two belts means we are closer to a world championship title fight and it would be a Cinderella story for Steve to get a chance at that opportunity and winning it."