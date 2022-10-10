Canada Women's soccer team finishes perfect window by routing Morocco

The Canadian women's national team could not have asked for a more perfect window after dismantling Morocco 4-0 in an international friendly.

Playing at the Estadio Municipal De Chapin in Jerez De La Frontera under sunny and cool conditions, Canada played its first game against an African nation.

"To come out overall in two windows with two wins and the clean sheet part I will never take away what it takes to get a clean sheet and we need to move into a 90-minute dominate performance," said an elated Bev Priestman, who like Jon Herdman with the Men's team, has found what it takes to be a serious competitor on the global scale.

The game

In the first 10 minutes, there were a lot of similarities to the game against Argentina, with Canada dominating and controlling the majority of possession, but the Moroccans pushed back.

24 minutes into the match Jessie Fleming got Canada on the board as she was able to easily get past two Morrocan defenders and beat the keeper for the 1-0 lead.

Cloe Lacasse who came off the bench against Argentina made the starting 11 and for good reason with her ability to get the ball and fire shots on net only to be snubbed by the keeper.

The first half finished with Canada up by one, but could've been more.

Nine minutes into the second half Morocco earned their first shot on target but Sabrina D'Angelo, who got the start, made a good save to keep the ball out of the net.

In the 54th minute, Canada doubled its lead when Sophie Schmidt who came in as a sub made a perfect cross and Evelyne Viens was able to head the attempt into the back of the net.

30 minutes later, it was Janine Beckie to get on the scoresheet when once again Schmidt gave her a brilliant pass and she fired a powerful shot that that gave Canada a 3-0 lead.

Canada wasn't done there. In the 90th-minute, newcomer Clarissa Larisey scored her first goal as she was able to split the defense take a shot and follow up with a great second effort to get the ball into the net.

After the game, Larisey was ecstatic with her performance and pleased with the perfect window.

"From the start of camp everyone was at 100% and we had our goals set and we were together and the goal was a plus."

Beckie who has been a leader on this team and one of the veterans gave her sense of the game and the window.

"Yes it was good to get two wins and not concede at all and it was against two opponents we could potentially face at the World Cup next year and it was important to get those games in and get a different challenge."

The women's next window will actually be in November and Priestman did confirm during the week that the details are being finalized and the contract needs to be signed before anything is announed.