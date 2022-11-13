Interview with Joey Martin and Michelle Cross

In an exclusive interview only done with VAVEL, Joey Martin and Michelle Cross, members of the World Cup-winning US Cerebral Palsy women's soccer team spoke a day before being honored at Red Bull Arena.

The US Cerebral Palsy program was launched in January with the establishment of the first International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football Women's World Cup.

The Cerebral Palsy women's national team is a full national team that provides elite athletes with qualifying conditions that include CP, traumatic brain injuries or stroke.

In May, Martin, Cross and their eight teammates won the tournament, going 4-0-1 and defeating Australia 4-2 in extra time in the final.

Cross, a defender, played every second in the tournament while the 18-year old Martin scored the Americans' fourth goal in the final against Australia.

The team will be honored prior to the US Women's national team's game friendly against Germany at Red Bull Arena on Sunday evening before concluding their training camp in Clifton, New Jersey on Monday.

On coming together quickly and forming chemistry as a team

Martin: "It was a very quick turnaround. Honestly, I think the fact that we were in Spain, just our team, just our coaches, just our staff for two and a half, three weeks, we had to form a close bond to accomplish what we came there for.

"At the same time, I think that even though Michelle and I may not have the exact same disability, we have a bond because we have very similar outcomes and impairments that our disabilities provide us with and because of that, the bond was automatically formed as soon as we met.

Cross: "Back in January from our first camp that was the first time we all met and we were all from different parts of the country, so getting that experience in Spain and being in close quarters with each other and having five other teammates in the same suite as you got us closer and we'll always share the bond of Spain.

"Just having that shared goal to play, wanting to win, having that ability to stay close together."

On growing the program for the future

Martin: "So I think first off I think to anybody who is reading or watching this if you are eligible, we would love to hear from you, have you join the team. We are always looking for more players because that grows the competitiveness of our environment, that pushes us to be the absolute best we can be.

"I think that is a key of getting a bigger player pool and finding more people that are eligible and beyond that, I think that our coaches and our staff are the absolute best there are and I think as long as we're willing to work hard and work with them, we can hopefully stay on top."

Cross: "This is just the beginning of the program. The teams only get bigger as we expand and have the word get out there. We are looking for more players, so just come join. Come and meet the team."