USWNT vs Germany friendly preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The US Women's National team play their final game of 2022 as they host Germany at Red Bull Arena.

Having met just three days ago in Miami, Germany handed the Stars and Stripes a 2-1 defeat, their third consecutive loss. The USWNT has never lost four matches in a row.

Following this match, the USWNT will break for the holidays before beginning preparations for the 2023 Women's World Cup with a pair of friendlies against co-host New Zealand.

Team news

USWNT

Alex Morgan is set to make her 200th appearance in a Stars and Stripes shirt and should she pick up an assist, it would be the 50th of her legendary international career.

Germany

The Germans have no injury concerns or team selection issues ahead of this match.

Predicted lineups

USWNT: Murphy; Huerta, Girma, Cook, Fox; Sullivan; Lavelle, Horan; Smith, Morgan, Pugh

Germany: Frohms; Kleinherne, Doorsoun, Nüsken, Rauch; Magull, Lattwein, Popp; Rall, Freigang, Bühl

Ones to watch

Alex Morgan (USWNT)

Tonight will mark the 200th appearance for the 33-year old forward in a USWNT shirt and her legacy continues to be written. She has 117 goals and 49 assists in her previous 199 caps.

She has scored in 82 of her 199 international appearances, while making 135 starts and captaining the USA 21 times during that span. Of her 199 caps, 16 have come at World Cups, 18 at the Olympics, 24 in World Cup or Olympic Qualifying and 141 in friendlies.

Morgan will become just the sixth active player in the world with 200 caps, joining her USWNT teammate Becky Sauerbrunn, who reached the milestone in February of this year, along with Christine Sinclair and Sophie Schmidt of Canada, Sweden’s Caroline Seger and Sherida Spitse from the Netherlands.

Alexandra Popp (Germany)

Her six goals at the most recent European championships helped the Germans reach the final, where they lost to England and Popp was unable to play.

The 31-year old is her side's most capped player with 123 and she ranks sixth all-time with 61 goals in a Germany shirt.

Previous meetings

The two sides met just three days ago with Germany coming out on top 2-1 in a dramatic encounter in Miami.

Following a goalless first half, Stars and Stripes goalkeeper Casey Murphy scored into her own net seven minutes into the second half as a curling shot by Klara Buhl cannoned off the right post, off Murphy's back and into the net.

The USWNT tied the match with five minutes to play when Alex Morgan whipped a ball into the box that an unmarked Megan Rapinoe ran onto and blasted into the net with a one-time.

Germany won it a minute from time as Jule Brand outraced USWNT defender Alana Cook for a long ball and slid a pass to Paulina Krumbiegel, who beat an onrushing Murphy and finished from close range.

The match will be nationally televised on ESPN with coverage beginning at 5pm Eastern time and kickoff scheduled for 5:08pm.