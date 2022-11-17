Canada stuns Japan with a late penalty in final World Cup tune up

Canada will go into Doha at the World Cup with a win after beating Japan in their final tune up game against Japan thanks to Lucas Cavallini.

Japan strikes first but Canada responds

On Thursday Canada faced Japan in Dubai in their final international friendly before facing Belgium in six days time.

Japan took the early lead in the sixth minute as Yuki Soma got a solid through ball from Gaku Shibasaki and managed to volley a ball past Milan Borjan into the back of the net.

Canada tied the game at one off a corner in the 21st minute as Steven Vitoria kicked the ball into the back of the net. Six minutes later looking for the lead Tajon Buchanan had a shot on target but was denied by the Japanese keeper Shuichi Gonda.

On the ensuing corner from Canada, they had another dangerous opportunity but it was once again punched away by Gonda. The first half finished with both teams tied at one.

Canada stuns Japan late

Both Canada and Japan made several changes to their line up and 15 minutes into the second half a couple of attempts but no solid shots on target from either side.

In the 83rd minute Ismael Kone attempted a cross but it went right into the hands of Gonda. Both teams were getting good chances but again failing to capitalize on their opportunities.

In the 89th minute Japan had a superb chance to take the lead when Miki Yamane fired a great shot from just outside the box but it rang off the far post and stayed out.

In extra time Canada earned a corner but again it was punched away by Gonda. In the 93rd minute Richie Lareya was taken down in the box and the ref pointed to the spot awarding a penalty.

Lucas Cavallini stepped up to the spot and manged to score as Gonda almost saved the ball with his hand but it went in to give Canada the 2-1 lead and the win.

Canada will face Belgium next on Wednesday November 23rd while Japan will face Germany in their opening group match.