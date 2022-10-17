CF Montreal knock out Orlando City SC

CF Montreal advanced to the 2022 Audi MLS Eastern Conference semifinal after beating Orlando City SC on a crazy night at Saputo Stadium in Montreal.

A drama-filled first half

In front of a sell-out crowd at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in chilly conditions on Sunday night, Montreal and Orlando kicked off for a spot in the next round.

Five minutes in it was Montreal controlling the possession and the pace of the game as Orlando sat back waiting for the moment to counterattack.

Through 15 minutes of play, Montreal had 85% of possession but had yet to get a shot on goal or on target. Three minutes later Ismael Kone on a 1-2 pass was taken down in the box but no penalty was given.

It happened again in the dying minutes of the first half this time with Lappalainen getting tripped up in the box but after a quick check from VAR, no penalty was given which incensed the home crowd.

The first half finished with no goals and no shots on target from either side in a very tight first half.

Ismael Kone plays hero for CFMTL

Things got physical in the 54th minute as tempers flared and we saw some pushing on shoving after a couple of rough fouls.

Montreal finally opened the scoring in the 68th minute as Kone was able to beat Pedro Gallese with a quick pass from Djordje Mihailovic and a quick shot into the back of the net.

In the 95th minute, Mihailovic was taken down in the box and the ref decided to go to VAR and after a review, it was deemed a penalty and the American scored to double Montreal's lead and seal the win.

Nancy " they did what they were asked to do"

Head coach Wilfried Nancy was pleased with the result and believes his team did everything that was asked of them

"The objective was to realize the moment and slow down and be able to find the opening but Orlando had a couple of good moments but in the second half we were more composed".

Mihailovic " We knew whoever we play was going to be a battle ".

Djordje Mihailovic who set up Ismael Kone tonight for the game-winning goal was thrilled his team advanced on Sunday night.

" It was very important and what you do in a regular season doesn't really matter and it's great as a group to stay in the game mentally and at the end of the day we are focused on what we do on the field".

Kone " My goal was always to be the best player I can be "

The goal scorer Ismael Kone who now has scored a goal at the Olympic Stadium and Saputo Stadium spoke about the motivation coming off an international window with Canada.

" The international team really boosted me and playing here with experienced midfielders it says a lot and they have this way of leading the team and they put us in the best position and happy to share the pitch with those players".

CF Montreal will now get ready to host another playoff game next Sunday at 1:00pm eastern at Saputo Stadium and will either face NYCFC or Inter Miami.