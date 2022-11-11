Canada's Women's national team hangs on to beat Brazil in World Cup friendly

Canada's women's national team managed to beat Brazil in Santos, Brazil edging them 2-1.

An entertaining first half

On a cloudy and rainy day in Santos, Sao Paulo, Canada, and Brazil squared off in international friendly action ahead of the 2023 Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

10 minutes into the first half no team had registered a shot on goal in a game that was looking extremely tight. Brazil got their first shot in the 15th minute as Ary Borges fired one on target but Kailen Sheridan made her first save of the game.

Three minutes later Brazil kept pressing and Adrianna was able to test Sheridan who was there to make the save and keep the game scoreless.

In the 20th minute, Canada had their first dangerous opportunity as Christine Sinclair who was back from injury off a set piece managed to get a header on goal but it rang off the bar and stayed out.

A minute later Shelina Zadorksy off another corner and an amazing cross from Ashley Lawrence managed to get a header into the back of the net to give Canada the 1-0 lead.

The home side kept throwing everything at the net looking to equalize but Sheridan did a good job making key saves to keep the clean sheet alive.

Borges was at it again in the 28th minute as she fired one from distance but it rang off the top bar of the net and went out. Adrianna Leon doubled Canada's lead a minute later off a set piece and a powerful shot that went into the back of the net.

Brazil made it 2-1 as Debinha who got the ball with a stunning lob managed to beat Sheridan with a quick shot to bring the home side within one.

Nichelle Prince got her first shot on goal of the game in the 38th minute but it was an easy save for Lorena the Brazilian goalkeeper. In the dying minutes of the first half, Sinclair had another chance at goal but was denied once again by Lorena.

Canada hangs on

Five minutes into the second half and the match continued to be pretty even as the hosts looked to equalize the game. Borges had another chance in the 58th minute but her shot was deflected by Sheridan over the net.

With 12 minutes left in the game, both teams settled down as the visitors looked to hold on to their one-goal lead. In the 90th minute, Brazil continued to press and Jacqueline was able to get a shot off but Sheridan kept shutting the door.

Canada was able to hang on for the win and these two countries will meet again on Tuesday, November 15th in Sao Paulo.