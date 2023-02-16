Chivas vs Tijuana LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Chivas vs Xolos match for Liga MX?
This is the start time of the game Chivas vs Xolos of February 15th in several countries:
Mexico: 19:05 hours CDMX
Argentina: 22:05 hours
Chile: 22:05 hours
Colombia: 7:05 p.m.
Peru: 7:05 p.m.
USA: 8:05pm ET
Ecuador: 7:05 p.m. ET
Uruguay: 20:05 hours
Paraguay: 20:05 hours
Spain: 03:05 hours
Where and how to watch Chivas vs Xolos live and in real time
The match will be broadcast on TUDN
If you want to watch Chivas vs Xolos in streaming you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Antecedents
Xolos and Chivas have met on 25 occasions, with 11 wins for the Borderers, 6 draws and 8 wins for Chivas, so both teams will be looking for a win to close the gap and put the scales on one side and on the other to close the gap and shorten the bad streak.
Last 5 encounters
In the last 5 meetings between these two teams, 3 wins have gone to Chivas Guadalajara, while the Borderers have 0 wins, a somewhat uneven and unfavorable balance for the visitors, as they have only two draws in the last 5 meetings.
Tijuana 1-2 Guadalajara, Sep 7, 2022, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-1 Tijuana, Apr 19, 2022, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-0 Guadalajara, 20 Oct, 2021, Liga MX
Guadalajara 2-0 Tijuana, Apr 17, 2021, Liga MX
Tijuana 0-0 Guadalajara, 4 Oct, 2020, Liga MX
How are Chivas doing?
The local team is coming off a 2-1 win over Bravos de Juarez in their last but one Liga MX match, with 1 win, 3 draws and 1 loss in their last 5 matches, so they can continue with their confidence at the beginning of the season and make up for this match and get out of the ties.
Pachuca 1-1 Guadalajara, 11 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-1 Querétaro 5 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juarez 1-2 Guadalajara, 28 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Guadalajara 1-2 Toluca, 21 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Atlético San Luis 0-0 Guadalajara, 13 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
How is Xolos doing?
The visitors won 1-0 against Atletico San Luis, in the previous Liga MX duel, in their last 5 duels they have had a very negative streak, having 3 ties, 1 loss and 1 win.
Tijuana 1-0 Atlético San Luis, 10 Feb, 2023, Liga MX
Necaxa 1-1 Tijuana, 3 Feb, 2023 Liga MX
Tijuana 0-0 Pumas UNAM, 27 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Tijuana 1-1 Tigres UANL, 20 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
FC Juarez 3-0 Tijuana, 14 Jan, 2023, Liga MX
Watch out for this Chivas player
Víctor Guzmán, Mexican midfielder, 28 years old, has been in charge of being the scorer of the red and white team this season, always at the top despite having just arrived, his performance in the team has been good, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to excel and be crucial, being the best scorer of the team this season, currently has 4 games played as a starter and 1 as a substitute, in addition to 2 goals and 1 assist, so he will be looking to score in this matchday.
Watch out for this Xolos player
Lisandro López, 33 year old Argentinean central defender has been in charge of being the goal scorer of the Xolos this season despite his position, his performance in the team has been good, in his first game played he scored the first goal of the season in a game as a starter, having a total of 6 and 0 as a substitute, despite being on the decline in the team, he has been able to stand out and be crucial, having 1 goal in his account.
Great reaction
Veljko Paunovic spoke to the media after the draw against Querétaro, being very optimistic about what his team showed, highlighting that they did not get the expected result and that the people applauded the team's reaction.
"We didn't get the result we wanted, we had enough possession, but we lacked the ability to score, to be more decisive in the final meters, we didn't find the chances to score a goal. With the changes we started to arrive with more danger, which gave us more chances."
"People applauded the team's reaction, this team is under construction, in general terms the whole team is giving it, I am very happy for the group's commitment, there are many matches left, we are going to improve, this is our goal day by day".
