Sweden vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualify Euro Match
11:00 AM31 minutes ago

Tune in here Sweden vs Belgium Live Score in Qualify Euro 2023

Everything you need to know about this Qualify Euro Matchday 1 game is on VAVEL USA. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Friends Arena Spotify Stadium, home of the Sweden National Team.

 

10:55 AM36 minutes ago

How to watch Sweden vs Belgium Live in TV channel in USA

USA Date: Friday, March 24

USA Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): FOX Sports and FOX Sports App

USA TV channel (Spanish): VIX+

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

10:50 AM41 minutes ago

What time is Sweden vs Belgium matchday 1 of the qualifiers for the Euro Cup?

This is the kickoff time for the Sweden vs Belgium match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 4:45 PM tbc

Bolivia: 4:45 PM to be confirmed

Brazil: 4:45 PM. tbc

Chile: 4:45 PM. tbc

Colombia: 2:45 PM. tbc

Ecuador: 2:45 PM. tbc

USA (ET): 3:45 PM. tbc

Spain: 8:45 PM. tbc

Mexico: 1:45 PM. tbc

Paraguay: 4:45 PM tbc

Peru: 4:45 PM tbc

Uruguay: 4:45 PM tbc

Venezuela: 3:45 PM tbc

10:45 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Belgium

Courtois; Meunier, Vertonghen, Wout Faes, Castagne; Amadou Onana, De Bruyne, Romeo Lavia; Yannick Carrasco, Leandro Trossard y Lukaku.
10:40 AMan hour ago

Last lineup Sweden

Olsen; Emil Holm, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Augustinsson; Claesson, Kristoffer Olsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Forsberg; Isak y Kulusevski.
10:35 AMan hour ago

Who will be the referee and his assistants?

The center referee for Sweden vs. Belgium will be Orel Grinfeeld; Roy Hassan, first line; Idan Yarkoni, second line; Gal Leibovitz, fourth assistant.
10:30 AMan hour ago

How does Belgium arrive?

On the other hand, the Belgian national team, coached by Domenico Tedesco, was one of the great disappointments of the last World Cup in Qatar, as it could not even advance from the group stage after drawing in the last match against Croatia and thus failing to reach the score to reach the round of 16. Now, Belgium has turned the page and wants to give its fans some joy after its poor soccer performance in Qatar 2022. So far this year, Belgium has not played any friendly matches and its most recent game was in the World Cup against the Croatian national team, where the score was a goalless draw.

10:25 AMan hour ago

How does Sweden arrive?

The Swedish team, led by Janne Anderson, was one of the major absentees at the last World Cup in Qatar 2022. Sweden did a good job in the Euro 2021, however, the Nordic team could not qualify for the World Cup, due to a defeat against Poland in the playoffs by a score of 2-1. Since that elimination, Sweden has focused on doing well in the Nations League and improving its soccer performance in several friendly matches with the aim of qualifying for the European Championship in the best possible way.  Their first obstacle will not be easy as they face one of the best European teams, Belgium, but they will be looking for the three points by taking advantage of their home advantage. In their most recent match, Sweden defeated Iceland 2-1 in a friendly match played last January.

10:20 AMan hour ago

Euro Cup Qualifier

The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world is paused to have an attractive FIFA date and, at noon on Friday, we will have a very striking match corresponding to the qualifiers for Euro 2024. The Friends Arena stadium will witness the first match of group F between Sweden and Belgium. Both teams will want to start this qualifier on the right foot, so they will be looking for a win and thus achieve a victory in this debutant match. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
10:15 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Stadium Friends Arena

The match between Sweden - Belgium will be played at the Friends Arena stadium, in Stockholm, Sweden. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 pm (ET).
10:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome, VAVEL friends!

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2023 Euro qualify match: Sweden vs Belgium Live Updates! 

Don't move from here!

