Sweden vs Belgium LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Qualify Euro Match

Tune in here Sweden vs Belgium Live Score in Qualify Euro 2023
Everything you need to know about this Qualify Euro Matchday 1 game is on VAVEL USA. In a few more moments we will present you with more data, news, images, starting lineups and everything that comes out of the Friends Arena Spotify Stadium, home of the Sweden National Team. Don't miss a single detail of the Sweden vs Belgium match live updates and commentary from VAVEL USA.
How to watch Sweden vs Belgium Live in TV channel in USA
USA Date: Friday, March 24
USA Time: 3:45 p.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): FOX Sports and FOX Sports App
USA TV channel (Spanish): VIX+
What time is Sweden vs Belgium matchday 1 of the qualifiers for the Euro Cup?
This is the kickoff time for the Sweden vs Belgium match on March 24, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 4:45 PM tbc
Bolivia: 4:45 PM to be confirmed
Brazil: 4:45 PM. tbc
Chile: 4:45 PM. tbc
Colombia: 2:45 PM. tbc
Ecuador: 2:45 PM. tbc
USA (ET): 3:45 PM. tbc
Spain: 8:45 PM. tbc
Mexico: 1:45 PM. tbc
Paraguay: 4:45 PM tbc
Peru: 4:45 PM tbc
Uruguay: 4:45 PM tbc
Venezuela: 3:45 PM tbc
Last lineup Belgium
Courtois; Meunier, Vertonghen, Wout Faes, Castagne; Amadou Onana, De Bruyne, Romeo Lavia; Yannick Carrasco, Leandro Trossard y Lukaku.
Last lineup Sweden
Olsen; Emil Holm, Isak Hien, Victor Lindelof, Augustinsson; Claesson, Kristoffer Olsson, Jesper Karlstrom, Forsberg; Isak y Kulusevski.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The center referee for Sweden vs. Belgium will be Orel Grinfeeld; Roy Hassan, first line; Idan Yarkoni, second line; Gal Leibovitz, fourth assistant.
How does Belgium arrive?
On the other hand, the Belgian national team, coached by Domenico Tedesco, was one of the great disappointments of the last World Cup in Qatar, as it could not even advance from the group stage after drawing in the last match against Croatia and thus failing to reach the score to reach the round of 16. Now, Belgium has turned the page and wants to give its fans some joy after its poor soccer performance in Qatar 2022. So far this year, Belgium has not played any friendly matches and its most recent game was in the World Cup against the Croatian national team, where the score was a goalless draw.
How does Sweden arrive?
The Swedish team, led by Janne Anderson, was one of the major absentees at the last World Cup in Qatar 2022. Sweden did a good job in the Euro 2021, however, the Nordic team could not qualify for the World Cup, due to a defeat against Poland in the playoffs by a score of 2-1. Since that elimination, Sweden has focused on doing well in the Nations League and improving its soccer performance in several friendly matches with the aim of qualifying for the European Championship in the best possible way. Their first obstacle will not be easy as they face one of the best European teams, Belgium, but they will be looking for the three points by taking advantage of their home advantage. In their most recent match, Sweden defeated Iceland 2-1 in a friendly match played last January.
Euro Cup Qualifier
The activity in all the leagues and cups of the world is paused to have an attractive FIFA date and, at noon on Friday, we will have a very striking match corresponding to the qualifiers for Euro 2024. The Friends Arena stadium will witness the first match of group F between Sweden and Belgium. Both teams will want to start this qualifier on the right foot, so they will be looking for a win and thus achieve a victory in this debutant match. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Friends Arena
The match between Sweden - Belgium will be played at the Friends Arena stadium, in Stockholm, Sweden. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:45 pm (ET).
