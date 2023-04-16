DC United hang on to beat CF Montreal

DC United managed to hang on and beat CF Montreal in the first game of the year at Saputo Stadium 1-0 thanks to Lewis O'Brian who scored the lone goal.

CF Montreal now drops to 1-6 on the season and even after a big move earlier in the week it didn't seem to work as again the offense lacked and it looked like the team had zero chemistry.

The first half wasn't pretty as it took until the 38th minute for the first shot on target and that was from newly acquired Bryce Duke for CF Montreal and DC United keeper Tyler Miller made his first save.

A minute into the second half the visitors took the lead as Christian Benteke took a shot on target that had Jonathan Sirois diving to make the save and the ball went off the post and to Lewis O'Brian who managed to shoot the ball into the net.

Four minutes later it was Mathieu Choiniere who had a chance at goal but again was denied by Miller and another four minutes later it was Sirois's turn to make a key save off a dangerous set piece.

The last shot of the game came in the 75th minute as Sunusi Ibrahim who was looking to tie the game took his shot at the net and Miller made another save.

The loss keeps CF Montreal at the bottom of the standings and it doesn't get any easier as they will face the New York Redbulls next Saturday at Saputo Stadium.

DC United will be back in action next Saturday as they face Orlando City SC on the road in Florida.

They are also implicated in their domestic Canadian Championship and will have a short turnaround time as they will face Vaughn Azzuri in the first round on Tuesday night also at Saputo Stadium.