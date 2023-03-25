Philadelphia Union vs Orlando City SC preview: How to watch, team news, predicted lineups, kickoff time and ones to watch

The Philadelphia Union look to make it three wins out of three at Subaru Park as the defending Eastern Conference champions host Orlando City SC.

Philadelphia were defeated by Montreal in a five-goal thriller as the Canadian side came out on top 3-2 as Romell Quioto scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time to complete a remarkable comeback.

Despite having the majority of chances, the Lions fell 2-1 to Charlotte last weekend as goals from Enzo Copetti and Kerwin Vargas were too much to overcome despite Marvin Ojeda halving the deficit in the 56th minute.

Orlando have gone winless on the road since last August, a span of five matches while the Union are unbeaten in 20 straight games at home dating back to last season.

Team news

Philadelphia Union

The hosts will be very limited in attack as Julian Carranza is suspended following a red card last weekend while Daniel Gazdag is away on international duty with Hungary.

Goalkeeper Andre Blake is still out after suffering a grade one adductor strain earlier this month.

Orlando City SC

Wilder Cartagena, Pedro Gallese, Facundo Torres, Mikey Halliday, Thomas Williams, Alex Freeman and Favian Loyola are all away on international duty.

Forward Ercan Kara is battling a right thigh injury and is listed as questionable, but is expected to play.

Predicted lineups

Philadelphia Union: Bendik; Wagner, Glesnes, Elliott, Mbaizo; Gazdag, Bedoya, Flach, Martínez; Donovan, Uhre

Orlando City SC: Stajduhar; Smith, Salim, Schlegel; González, Pereyra, Ojeda, Jansson; Araujo, Thórhallsson; Kara

Ones to watch

Joaquin Torres (Philadelphia Union)

A spark off the bench, he'll be asked to provide that same level of play as he takes Gazdag's place in the midfield and he'll asked to link up play to the strikers.

Martin Ojeda (Orlando City SC)

The Lions' Designated Player scored his first goal for the club in the loss to Charlotte last week and will need to continue that form with Torres out.

Previous meetings

Philadelphia destroyed Orlando 5-1 in the last matchup between the two sides last September.

An own goal in the 39th minute opened the scoring while Daniel Gazdag doubled the Union's advantage four minutes later and he grabbed his second and the team's third from the penalty spot.

Alejandro Bedoya put the game well and truly out of reach as he made it 4-0 before Andres Perea pulled one back for the Lions. Jack Elliott closed out the scoring three minutes from time.

The match will be streamed nationally on Apple TV + with coverage set to begin half an hour prior to kickoff, which is at 7:30pm Eastern time.