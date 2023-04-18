Real Madrid looks to finish off Chelsea

On Tuesday night Chelsea will look to dethrone the reigning champs Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge in West London and on Monday Frank Lampard and Carlo Ancelotti met the media.

Both teams are at a different part of the spectrum as Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League while Real Madrid is battling Barcelona for the top spot in La Liga.

There were a lot of different topics discussed with Lampard and Ancelotti and while it is most likely Lampard will be replaced in the summer Ancelotti confirmed he is on contract until 2024.

" I would like to stay at Real Madrid", Ancelotti said. " I have a contract till 2024 and that is my intention.

Lampard on the other hand is fully cognisant that his time at Chelsea won't last long and is fully concentrating on doing their best to pull off what could be a called a huge upset.

Their goalkeeper Kepa who is Spanish said on Monday he believes in the remontada which basically means a comeback in a stunning fashion which has happened before.

Lampard also agrees it will be very difficult to overcome but just wants the best out of his team and wants a good performance at home in front of the fans.

" I know we have a difficult task ahead but I am expecting a great performance on Tuesday out of my team".

The plan at Chelsea is to temporarily keep Lampard till the summer when they can finalize hiring a coach long term and it seems to be down to Julian Nagelsman or Luis Enrique.

Nagelsman used to coach Bayern Munich before he was sacked while Enrique coached the Spanish national team.

Both coaches were asked an interesting question as at Chelsea it seems the team owner or president goes to the locker room before every game to motivate the players and both coaches stated they are fine with it.

The winner of Tuesday's game will either face Bayern Munich or Manchester City and it is looking like the English side will advance after routing the German club 3-0 in the first leg.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 pm at Stamford Bridge.