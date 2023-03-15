Karim Benzema leads Real Madrid past Liverpool to reach Champions League quarterfinals

Real Madrid is into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals after once again getting better of their UK rivals Liverpool winning on a total of 6-2 on aggregate winning the second leg at home 1-0 thanks to a late goal by Karim Benzema.

It was the much-anticipated rematch of the 2022 UEFA Champions League final which of course went Real Madrid's way as they advanced. They will await their opponents as the draw for the quarterfinals/semifinals is on Friday.

A tight first half

As opposed to the first leg at Anfield where we saw Liverpool score two goals inside 10 minutes the first 20 minutes of the contest was very tight as it looked like the home side was doing a good job of defending the ball.

In the seventh minute, Darwin Nunez got the first shot on target of the match but Thibaut Courtois had no issues making the save as the Urugyan got a great feed from Mo Salah.

Five minutes later Toni Kroos had a chance at goal from just outside the box but this time it was Alison Becker's turn to make the save as the ball went right into his chest.

Eight minutes later Eduardo Camavinga had a shot on goal but it rang off the crossbar and 15 minutes later Real Madrid kept coming and it was Vinicius Jr turn but once again was saved by Becker.

A minute later newly signed Cody Gakpo had his only chance of the game but was denied by Courtois.

Karim Benzema leads Real Madrid to Victory

It was much of the same in the second half as the first chance of the half came in the 53rd minute as Fede Valverde found himself all alone against Becker but failed to beat the keeper.

25 minutes later Karim Benzema broke the deadlock as he ran into Virgil Van Dyck in the box went down, got back up, and finished a play as Van Dyck's attempt to clear the ball went to Benzema's foot who put into an empty net to open the scoring.

In the dying minutes of the game, Real Madrid was almost awarded a penalty when they appealed for handball in the box and the ref had to go to VAR but upon further review, it was deemed incidental contact.

Real Madrid is back in La Liga action this weekend as they face their arch-rivals in another version of El Classico as they face Barcelona.