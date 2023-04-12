Real Madrid dominate Chelsea in UEFA Champions League Quarterfinal

On a Wednesday night in Madrid at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Real Madrid beat Chelsea 2-0 thanks to two goals from Karim Benzema and Marco Asensio.

The game started with the home side on the front foot but in the third minute Chelsea managed a counter-attack and it was Joao Felix with a solid run and the first shot on target of the game that was saved by Thibaut Courtois.

10 minutes later it was Karim Benzema with his first chance at goal but was denied by the keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga. Benzema opened the scoring in the 21st minute when he found a loose rebound off a Vinicius Jr volley and put the ball into the back of the net.

Two minutes later the visitors pushed back as Raheem Sterling got his first shot of the game but was denied by the Belgian Courtois. Rodrygo had a chance in the 34th minute but Kepa made a big save.

Benzema who was hungry and looking for more had a chance to score another goal in the 36th minute but again was stopped by the Chelsea goalkeeper.

Four minutes later it was David Alaba with a superb header on target but couldn't find the back of the net. In the 44th minute, it was Fede Valverde but his shot went right into Kepa who made a sliding save.

The first chance of the second half went once again to Felix who was stopped once again by Courtois and 11 minutes later we had drama in Madrid.

Ben Chilwell was shown a straight red card for taking down Marco Asensio just outside the box and the visitors were down to 10 men for the rest of the game.

Off the awarded free kick Alaba's kick went through the wall but right into the keeper Kepa who made another save. In the 74th minute, Asensio doubled Real Madrid's lead with a sublime pass from Vinicius Jr to the top of the box and powered a shot into the net.

These two teams will meet once again in six days time this time in London at Stanford Bridge and the winner will move on to either face Manchester City or Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League semifinal.