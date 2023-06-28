Canada Draws Guadeloupe in Gold Cup Opener

On Tuesday night at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada managed to secure a draw with Guadeloupe.

Lucas Cavallini and an own goal by Meddy Lina managed to draw the French territory thanks to a late equalizer by Cedric Avinel who were able to qualify for the tournament by beating French Guyana.

The visitors had the first dangerous chance of the night in the 8th minute when Andreaw Gavillon managed to get a shot on target but Milan Borjan made his first save of the night.

Eight minutes later Thierry Ambrose found himself in a one-on-one situation with Borjan but again was denied by the Canadian goalkeeper.

Five minutes later Richie Lareya had a chance off a set piece free-kick but it was saved by Davy Rouyard. Two minutes later Guadeloupe opened the scoring when Ambrose got a solid pass from Jordan Leborgne and made a quick fake past Steven Vitoria and beat Borjan.

In the 32nd minute, Mickeal Alphonse had a chance to double his team's lead but Borjan was able to make the save.

10 minutes later it was Liam Miller making his first start for Canada with another powerful shot on target but was denied by Rouyard.

Four minutes into the second half Canada tied the game when Lucas Cavallini got a great cross-pass feed from Junior Hoilet and was able to put the ball into the back of the net.

Six minutes later Canada was looking to take the lead and it was Cavallini again this time with a header on target but it was saved by Rouyard.

In the 70th minute, the home team took the lead when first-timer Ali Ahmed made a superb aerial pass to Lareya whose shot went off Meddy Lina and rolled into the net.

With five minutes added on Guadeloupe went searching for the equalizer and they got it three minutes later off a set piece that saw Johan Rotsen's free-kick go off Cedric Avinel and into the net.

After tonight Canada will head stateside as they will next face Guatemala on Saturday, July 1st in Houston, Texas.