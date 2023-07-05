Canada beat Cuba to reach quarterfinals at Gold Cup

On Tuesday evening in Houston, Texas at Shell Energy Stadium Canada booked their spot in the Gold Cup quarterfinals after beating Cuba who were already eliminated 4-2.

Canada got goals from Junior Hoilet, Jonathan Osorio, Jaydon Nelson, and Liam Miller. Canada will now face the USA on Sunday night in Cincinnati in a rematch of the Concacaf Nations League Final.

Seven minutes into the game Canada thought they scored when Osorio managed to volley a ball that went off the crossbar and looked like it went into the net.

The ref went to VAR and after a long review, it was deemed no goal as Osorio was in an offside position. 10 minutes later it was Liam Fraser testing the Cuban keeper Sandy Sanchez with a shot right on target but he made his first save of the night.

Four minutes later Hoilet opened the scoring when Canada was awarded a penalty for a handball in the box and he made no mistake beating Sanchez to make it 1-0.

Six minutes later Osorio doubled Canada's lead when he got a solid cross pass from Lucas Cavallini and buried the ball into the back of the net.

In the 37th minute, Osorio had another glorious chance to score his second goal of the game off a set piece free kick taken by Hoilet but his shot went right into the chest of Sanchez.

As the first half was winding down and in extra time Canadian keeper Dayne St Clair took down a Cuban keeper in the box and this time Cuba was awarded a penalty.

Luis Paradel stepped up to the spot and had no issues putting the ball into the back of the net to reduce Canada's lead to one.

Two minutes into the second half Jaydon Nelson made it 3-1 when he picked up a loose rebound off a shot from Cavallini and put the ball into an empty net with Sanchez down on the ground.

Cuba at that point subbed him out for backup Nelson Johnston as it appeared Sanchez had injured his hand on the play.

On his first play in goal, Canada was awarded a corner from Hoilet Liam Miller managed to head the ball into the net to make it 4-1. In the 89th minute, Cuba was awarded another penalty as Canada was called for a handball in the box.

This time it was Maykel Reyes who took the kick and St Clair almost made the save but the ball went off his fingers and into the net and that was the final play of the game.

Canada will now travel to Cincinnati to face the USA on Sunday night in the Gold Cup quarterfinals.