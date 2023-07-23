Sweden vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Women’s World Cup Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for Sweden vs South Africa live on Match day 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023.
Where and how to watch Sweden vs South Africa online and live on Match day 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023
Sweden vs South Africa can be tuned into Vix+ live streams.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Sky Stadium
What time is Sweden vs South Africa match day 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023?
Argentina: 03:00 hours
Bolivia: 03:00 hours
Brazil: 03:00 hours
Chile: 03:00 hours
Colombia: 03:00 hours
Ecuador: 03:00 hours
United States: 00:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET
Mexico: 23:00 hours
Paraguay: 23:00 hours
Peru: 02:00 hours
Uruguay: 02:00 hours
Venezuela: 02:00 hours
Japan: 19:00 hours
India: 17:00
Nigeria: 18:00
South Africa: 18:00
Australia: 18:00 hours
United Kingdom ET: 18:00
Latest South African line-up
Andile Dlamini, Kholosa Biyana, N.Cesane, Karabo Dhlamini, Bongeka Gamede, R.Jane, Hildah Magaia, Fikile Magama, Bambanani Mbane, Linda Mothhalo, j.Seoposenwe.
Sweden's final line-up
12.J.Falk, 3.L.Sembrant, 14.N.Bjorn, 6.M.Eriksson, 2.Andersson, 16.Angeldal, 8.M.Vinberg, 25.Olme, 18.Rolfo, 15.Blomqvist, 10.Jakobsson. DT:Peter Gerhardsson.