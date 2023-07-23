Sweden vs South Africa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 Women’s World Cup Game
Image: SSF

2:00 PM14 minutes ago

Stay tuned for Sweden vs South Africa live on Match day 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Sweden vs South Africa live on Match day 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023, as well as the latest information from Sky Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
1:55 PM19 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Sweden vs South Africa online and live on Match day 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023

The Sweden vs South Africa match will not be broadcast on television.

Sweden vs South Africa can be tuned into Vix+ live streams.

Sweden vs South Africa can be tuned into Vix+ live streams.

1:50 PM24 minutes ago

Sky Stadium

Located in Wellington, New Zealand, it is one of the most important stadiums in the Oceania country, it has a capacity for 34 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on January 3rd 2000, it will be the venue for this match between the Swedish and South African teams in the debut of both countries in the World Cup and where the fans will be present to support their countries, without a doubt a great stadium for a great match.

1:45 PM29 minutes ago

What time is Sweden vs South Africa match day 1 of the Women's World Cup 2023?

This is the kick-off time for the Sweden vs South Africa match on 22 July 2023 in various countries:

Argentina: 03:00 hours

Bolivia: 03:00 hours

Brazil: 03:00 hours

Chile: 03:00 hours

Colombia: 03:00 hours

Ecuador: 03:00 hours

United States: 00:00 hours PT and 01:00 hours ET

Mexico: 23:00 hours

Paraguay: 23:00 hours

Peru: 02:00 hours

Uruguay: 02:00 hours

Venezuela: 02:00 hours

Japan: 19:00 hours

India: 17:00 

Nigeria: 18:00

South Africa: 18:00

Australia: 18:00 hours

United Kingdom ET: 18:00

1:40 PM34 minutes ago

Latest South African line-up

This is the latest line-up of the South African national team:

Andile Dlamini, Kholosa Biyana, N.Cesane, Karabo Dhlamini, Bongeka Gamede, R.Jane, Hildah Magaia, Fikile Magama, Bambanani Mbane, Linda Mothhalo, j.Seoposenwe.

1:35 PM39 minutes ago

Sweden's final line-up

This is the latest line-up of the Swedish national team:

12.J.Falk, 3.L.Sembrant, 14.N.Bjorn, 6.M.Eriksson, 2.Andersson, 16.Angeldal, 8.M.Vinberg, 25.Olme, 18.Rolfo, 15.Blomqvist, 10.Jakobsson. DT:Peter Gerhardsson.

1:30 PM44 minutes ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players so they will be able to count on a full squad for what promises to be a very exciting match in the debut of the two countries in this New Zealand-Australia 2023 World Cup.
1:25 PMan hour ago

Background

The record leans towards Sweden as these two teams have met on 3 occasions, leaving a record of 2 games won by Sweden, a draw and the Africans have never won in a World Cup against Sweden, so tomorrow will be a great opportunity to get the 3 points and start the World Cup in the best way.
1:20 PMan hour ago

How is the South African team coming along?

For their part, the South African national team comes from defeating Costa Rica in their last preparation match, they will arrive at this World Cup in their group as the victims, but with everything to gain and nothing to lose, as they will have to face very powerful teams, they will look for their speed and resistance to get points in their first match against Sweden to be able to dream of the next round, a very exciting match full of emotions and goals awaits us.
1:15 PMan hour ago

How does the Swedish national team fare?

The Swedish team comes from a 3-3 draw against Norway in what was their preparation for this Women's World Cup 2023, they will be in group G, along with Argentina, Italy and South Africa, they do not start as favorites as there are teams like Argentina and Italy that will fight for the leadership of the group, but it will certainly be one of the groups of death for this World Cup, they will face the Africans with the intention of getting their first 3 points that will be very important for them.
1:10 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!

Welcome to the live coverage of Sweden vs South Africa in the group stage of the Australia-New Zealand Women's World Cup 2023. The match will take place at Sky Stadium at 23:00.
