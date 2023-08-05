Netherlands South Africa ready to clash at the World Cup

On Saturday morning ahead of their Round of 16 matchup against South Africa Andries Jonker and Stefanie Van Der Gragt met the media in Sydney at the Allianz Stadium.

We also got to hear from South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis and Jermaine Seoposenwe who met the media later in the afternoon.

The first question was asked by the FIFA moderator and she asked what Jonker's expectations were for tomorrow's game against South Africa.

" It will be another fight", Jonker said in his opening answer to the press. " It will be against a so-called smaller country as many people in women's football would call South Africa a smaller country and it will be between two countries who have desire."

I asked Jonker his thoughts on the way the team was able to pull off a shock by beating Italy in their final group stage game and qualifying for the round of 16 for the first time.

" They play with heart and soul for the people and the country as does the Dutch team for Holland and there is a big fighting spirit with a couple of good players and they have a very quick striker who we are aware of so it's a dangerous opponent for us."

The Netherlands is coming off two wins against Portugal and Vietnam while securing a draw with the defending champions from the USA and will look to keep their run alive on Sunday afternoon.

Coming into the game expect them as the heavy favorite but as the World Cup has shown there is now parity and the gap between the smaller and bigger teams is getting closer.

Stefanie Van Der Gragt who is slated to retire after the World Cup was asked about potentially playing her last match but says she isn't worried about that and fully expects to be playing in the quarterfinals.

On the injury front, the big question mark is Lineth Beerensteyn who got injured during the game against Portugal but Jonkers confirmed he has a game plan if she can't play.

The last time these two countries met was back on April 13th, 2022 with the Netherlands beating South Africa 5-1 at Bingoal Stadium in The Hague.

South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis was asked about the preparation for the game on Sunday afternoon being that it is now a knockout game and it's win or go home.

" I think the turnaround time is really short", Ellis said. " So we have to be efficient in getting ready for the match and that's what is concerning and we also traveled."

" I think we are a lot more focused", said Seoposenwe in her opening answer. I asked Ellis about the response from back home and she confirmed her phone blew up and it took two days to answer all the messages.

She even mentioned schools were closed and people missed work to watch the match and the response has been a positive one.

" I think it's been crazy and it has given a lift to everyone back home and it was something that put a smile on my face and the expectation now is really high and I think we are up for it."

After three tough matches in the group stage, both Seoposenwe and Eliis were asked how much energy is left in the tank and how much is left to give.

" I think there is a lot more energy left and we are in the round of 16 which dictates if you have to bring more energy and focus into the match and anything can happen."

" I don't think I have to push them", responded Ellis. " We know what is at stake and even at training we are super focused and it's a final because you cannot look past it and it's just about getting through."