England faces physical test against Colombia at World Cup

On Friday it was MD-1 for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup quarterfinal between England and Colombia at Stadium Australia in Sydney Olympic Park.

We got to hear from both sides including Columbian head coach and player Nelson Abadia and Mayra Ramirez while also hearing from England manager Sarina Wiegman and keeper Mary Earps.

" We have been analyzing them", Abadia said Friday morning at the press conference. " We are very familiar with them and we have experience playing against teams from Europe."

It is the first time in football history that Colombia is the last team standing from the Americas and it's their first time on the female side in a quarterfinal.

" It will be a difficult match", Ramirez said. " We are not worried about them and for us, our fans have been like the 12th player and we always felt at home in Australia."

There has been a huge contingent of Colombian fans at every match and their support has led them to their best performance so far at a World Cup on the women's side.

Abadia was asked about the team's tactics and believes there is more weight in strength and character.

" What is most important for me is the team's character and the strength they have and there are always tactical variables in every match."

He went on to add. " Football is like chess and every match changes history and we have full belief in our players and our road to get here has never been easy."

England and Colombia have only met each other once and it was back in 2015 at the World Cup in Canada with the Lionesses beating them 2-1.

" We just want to play a football game", Wiegman said when asked about the pressure the team is facing. " We have two teams that are very good and we just want to play our game."

Lauren James who has been one of England's best players on the pitch is officially suspended for the next two games after stepping on the rear end of a Nigerian player Michelle Alozie and receiving a straight red card.

FIFA reviewed the play and late on Thursday night announced James had been suspended for an additional game which will be served even if England doesn't win Friday night in their next international fixture.

" Colombia has done well and they are a very strong team and they are strong and physical and have some powerful players and they are unpredictable."

I asked Wiegman if she feels losing James is a big loss for the team but she feels she has other players that can step up in her absence.

" We have a squad of 23 players and we have been in that situation before and we know what we want to do in regard to that position and it's a team effort and we support each other."

In regards to the incident James made a formal public apology on social media says she will learn and grow from the experience.

" Obviously what she did was wrong", Earps said. " She apologized publicly and now she faces the consequences but as a team, we stick together and we stand behind her and she will support the team."

Earps was asked about the formation being deployed for the game as England will either go with a back three or back four and she believes communication is key.

" The tactics and the formation are really important and it's fine margins when your winning games but I want to be prepared as best as possible and do my job for the team and communication is a big part of that and doing our best to implement the game plan."

The winner of the match will face the winner of the other quarterfinal between Australia and France on Wednesday, August 16th in Sydney.