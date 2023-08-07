Australia double up to knock Denmark out at the World Cup

In front of over 75,000 loud Australian fans in attendance Australia beat Denmark 2-0 to reach the quarterfinals at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Caitlin Foord and Haley Raso scored for The Matildas who continue to feed off their home crowd and continue to get better as a team as the tournament progresses.

" I think that if a team wants to be successful they can't rely on one player", Tony Gustavsson said in his post-game press conference. " It's a team effort and a team tournament."

Sam Kerr finally made her first appearance coming into the game and playing the final 20 minutes to the delight of the crowd who continue to worship her like a god.

" It was a relief on a personal level", Kerr said in the media mixed zone after the match. " It was amazing and exciting and I am proud of the girls."

It was actually the Danes who got off to a very quick start and in the opening minute of the game Katrine Veje managed to get the opening shot of the game on target but Mackenzie Arnold had no issues making an early save.

15 minutes later it was Pernille Harder who is Denmark's star player with a chance but also getting denied by Arnold. The Danes kept pressing and four minutes off the first corner of the game was forced to make another key save.

The Matildas opened the scoring in the 29th minute when Mary Fowler from almost the center of the pitch made a great long pass to Caitlin Foord and she managed to beat Lene Christensen the Danish keeper between her legs.

" I just wanted to get it on target", Foord said to the Australian media after the game. " I was super pleased to see it go into the back of the net.

Denmark came out in the second half hungry looking for the equalizer and in the 57th minute it was Harder again with another chance at goal but again couldn't beat Arnold.

Two minutes later with The Matildas looking for the insurance goal off a corner, Christensen was sprung into action once more punching the ball again out of danger.

In the 65th minute Emily Van Egmond had a great chance to double Australia's lead but again was denied by Christensen who was keeping her team in the game.

Five minutes later Australia was able to make it 2-0 when Haley Raso got a quick feed in the box from Van Egmond and managed to beat Christensen with a shot that went far post.

This was Denmark's first appearance at a World Cup since 2007 and head coach Lars Sondergaard will be stepping down after the tournament.

I was able to catch up with him after the match in a one-on-one interview with the Danish coach.

" I think Australia was more effective", Sondergaard said in his opening answer. " I was very satisfied with the way that we played the game and I think we produced especially before the first goal."

He confirmed to me he doesn't know what is next for him but says he will take some time while also taking a vacation.

Australia will face the winner of the Round of 16 matchup between France and Morocco who will face either other on Tuesday night in Adelaide at Hindmarsh Stadium.