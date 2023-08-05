Sheffield Wednesday 1-2 Southampton: Saints start life in the Championship with opening day victory

Southampton made a winning start in their return to the EFL Championship as the Saints defeated newly-promoted Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at Hillsborough.

Just eight minutes into the new season, Southampton were in front through Adam Armstrong as a fierce shot from Nathan Tella glanced off of the midfielder's head.

The Owls, winners of the League One play-offs, were level on 54 minutes as Lee Gregory beat Gavin Bazunu from a corner kick that was headed back across goal.

It looked as though as the points would be shared until substitute Che Adams took James Ward-Prowse's cut-back and fired home from close range.

The result gave Russell Martin victory in his debut as Southampton manager after taking charge of the club on June 21st.

Story of the match

Southampton looked to be in the ascendancy in the early stages of the match, knocking the ball around comfortably and doing whatever they pleased.

Their reward for all of that early possession came when Tella claimed the ball just outside of the box and on the angle after a well-worked sequence and curled a shot that deflected off of Armstrong and into the top corner.

Carlos Alcaraz was in acres of space as he was the latest to find himself on the ball on the edge of the box and his strike came within inches of the post.

Armstrong and Gregory were both cautioned by referee Bobby Madley for kicking the ball away, a new rule instituted for this season by the EFL.

Saints earned a free-kick as Callum Peterson was booked for bringing down Samuel Edozie and Ward-Prowse eyed up the set-piece only to fire it off the top of the Sheffield Wednesday wall.

The Owls were bystanders for much of the first 45 minutes and didn't have their first chance of note ten minutes from halftime when Tyreeq Bakinson tried his luck with a looping shot from 30 yards out that flew over the left post.

With 77 percent possession in the first half, it was Southampton who would be on the hunt for more goals, Tella coming close but seeing his shot deflect off of a Sheffield Wednesday head and out for a corner.

The ensuing set-piece was played short Edozie set up Jack Stephens who saw his low drive cleared off the line by Owls striker Callum Peterson.

At the start of the second half, Sheffield Wednesday were able to win a couple of set-pieces as a Will Vaulks throw-in forced a corner and it would be the next corner that put the hosts on even terms.

Vaulks was again the catalyst as his deep cross was met at the far post by Dominic Iorfa and he headed back across goal for Gregory, who finished from 12 yards out.

Although Southampton were still very much on the front foot, they lacked the sharpness displayed before the goal and Tella, Edozie and Kyle Walker-Peters were all off-target.

Substitute Anthony Musaba gave the Owls a great burst of energy as he went on a scintillating run before his progress was halted by a well-timed challenge from Jan Bednarek.

Alcaraz looked to be struggling with injury and Martin finally replaced him with Stuart Armstrong and his impact was instantaneous.

After going high and wide with a long-range strike, he combined with Edozie down the left but he lacked power in his next attempt after being on the stretch and couldn't trouble Cameron Dawson.

Three minutes from time, Saints found a winner. A low pass from Walker-Peters to Ward-Prowse saw the latter send a first-time ball into the area where Adams was on hand to steer home.

Che Adams scores the eventual match winner/Photo: Matt Watson/Getty Images

After nine minutes of stoppage time produced nothing more, Southampton began their quest for an immediate return to the top flight in the best way possible.

Man of the match: James Ward-Prowse

Showed why Saints are so keen on keeping him. Tested the Sheffield Wednesday net with his set pieces, was excellent in possession and picked up the assist on Adams' winner. Controlled the match for long periods of time