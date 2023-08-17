Cambridge United 1-2 Stevenage: Boro maintain perfect start to League One season

Stevenage continued their dream start to life in EFL League One following a 2-1 victory over Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium.

Finley Burns saw his shot saved by U's goalkeeper Jack Stevens, but the Hertfordshire side struck in the 27th minute through Jordan Roberts.

Cambridge leveled as substitutes combined when Fejiri Okabenhirie's shot looked to be going wide but Elias Kachunga turned home at the back post.

After an earlier miss that looked like it might cost Stevenage the win, Jamie Reid made amends as he struck into the far corner from outside the box.

Story of the match

In the opening minute, James Brophy's delivery forced a corner kick and the ensuing set piece was flicked on by Danny Andrew with Gassan Ahadme heading just over the bar.

Cambridge were forced into an early substitution on five minutes as Seikhou Janneh went down off the ball and was forced off with injury, replaced by Kachunga.

From an Alex MacDonald corner, Burns headed on goal only to Stephens parry it away.

In the 17th minute, Jordan Roberts thought he had opened the scoring for Boro, receiving the ball inside the box and finishing from close range but the linesman's flag went up for offsides.

After George Thomas' corner just missed falling to someone in an amber and black shirt in the six-yard box, Stevenage would open the scoring two minutes later.

Carl Piergianni headed down Taye Ashby-Hammond's free-kick which gave Roberts the opportunity to free himself from the defense and tap past Stevens.

Jordan Roberts celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the match for Stevenage/Photo: Clive Mason/Getty Images

On 35 minutes, Jack Lankester ran past several players which allowed him to shoot only to see it blocked by Piergianni before it could get to an onrushing Paul Digby.

Five minutes into the second half, Boro nearly doubled their advantage. A ball over the top found Aaron Pressley and after wriggling past his man, his strike was well over the crossbar.

Brophy's corner was headed behind by Kane Smith with Ahadme lurking and soon after Stevens came to Cambridge's rescue.

After a good spell of pressure by Cambridge, Stevenage made a double change, Jake Forster-Caskey and Reid coming on for Ben Thompson and MacDonald.

Roberts then sent a pinpoint pass to Reid, who marauded into the box and fired off a superb shot that was met with an even better save by the U's net-minder.

At the other end, Ahadme and Brophy had opportunities to level but both chances were denied by a stout Boro defense.

In the end-to-end action, Nathan Thompson broke away and found Roberts, who cut in on his left foot looking for Reid, but the danger was cleared.

Stevenage manager Steve Evans made a third change, Nick Freeman replacing Pressley with Roberts moving up top alongside Reid.

Stevens could only punch a corner as far as Louis Thompson, but his first-time strike was straight into the arms of the Cambridge goalkeeper.

With ten minutes to go, the hosts did equalize as Okenabirhie sent the ball across the face of goal from the right, Kachunga on hand to finish from close range.

It only took seconds for Boro to restore their advantage, Reid picking up the ball 20 yards from goal, took one touch, and beat Stevens low into the bottom corner.

After Josh March came on for Roberts, Cambridge nearly levelled in second-half stoppage time, a cross from Liam Bennett heading towards Ahadme, who fired inches wide of the post.

Man of the match: Jordan Roberts

Scored a goal, had one ruled out and was a danger man through the whole of the match.