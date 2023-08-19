Plymouth Argyle 1-2 Southampton: Adams breaks Pilgrilms' hearts at the death

Che Adams scored a second match-winning goal of the season as Southampton edged past Plymouth Argyle 2-1 at Home Park to go top of the EFL Championship.

The match appeared to be headed for a draw after each side scored early in the second half, Ryan Hardie, the Pilgrims' leading scorer, canceling out Nathan Tella's opener.

Adams, in what could be his final match for Southampton, put a home a rebound of Adam Armstrong's shot that was brilliantly saved by Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard.

The South Coast club, relegated from the Premier League last season, moved a point clear at the summit of the table while the Pilgrims drop two spots to seventh.

Story of the match

Plymouth were promoted last season on the back of a stellar record at home, winning 20 of their 23 league matches and they started brightly in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Finn Azaz had a pair of shots blocked inside the first two minutes of the match but Southampton were able to settle down after that, playing their possession-based game.

Dan Scarr was booked after a hefty challenge on Armstrong and Stuart Armstrong took the resulting free-kick that was sent straight into the arms of Hazard.

On 16 minutes, Morgan Whittaker started the move for the Pilgrims as his pass to Hardie on the left was crossed, ex-Plymouth man Jack Stephens poking it away.

Southampton were then on the counterattack, moving the ball from left to right and that presented Tella with an opportunity but his effort was nowhere near good enough to trouble the Plymouth goal.

The visitors then appealed for a penalty, Kyle Walker-Peters sticking his toe to the ball in front of Bali Mumba, but referee David Webb saw nothing wrong and waved play on.

Another counter by the visitors led to the best chance of the afternoon by either side, Jan Bednarek intercepting Azaz's pass, Tella needing to stretch to meet Adams' pass and it lacked the power needed.

Samuel Edozie then moved the ball past Joe Edwards in the box and the Plymouth skipper caught him with a free arm, sending him to the Home Park turf but again Webb didn't give a penalty.

The final notable action of the first half came from the hosts as Kaine Kesler-Hayden fired a dipping shot from 25 yards out that was only inches over the crossbar.

After the restart, Hazard parried at the near post from Walker-Peters, and Edozie's curling shot from the left was narrowly beyond the far post.

Shortly after, Southampton took the lead. Adam Armstrong squared for Tella and his left-footed shot from the edge of the box found the bottom corner.

A minute later Plymouth leveled as Whittaker steamed down the right and his cross to the near post found Hardie, whose first-time strike arrowed past Saints goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu.

Hardie could have given the Pilgrims the lead after he fell over the challenge of the onrushing Bazunu, who came off his line but Webb booked the Scot for simulation.

Stuart Armstrong clattered his shot against the bar before Luke Cundle and Kesler-Hayden were replaced by Callum Wright and Mickel Miller in a double change by the hosts.

Scarr's last-ditch effort prevented Adam Armstrong from getting a clear shot on goal and at the other end Hardie went wide after an inviting pass by Mumba.

Plymouth then made a triple change, Adam Randell, Ben Waine and Lewis Warrington coming on for Jordan Houghton, Hardie and Azaz.

With five minutes remaining, Hazard somehow tipped Adam Armstrong's vicious free-kick over the bar and Whittaker nearly won it for the Pilgrims, crashing his shot against the post.

The final act in this thrilling lunchtime encounter gave the Saints all three points. Hazard saved Adam Armstrong's header, but Adams was on hand to finish from close range.

Man of the match: Adam Armstrong

Adams may get all of the headlines but it was the Southampton midfielder who started as a number eight following injuries to Will Smallbone and Carlos Alcaraz that put in an immense performance.

He set up Tella for the opening goal, nearly scored on a late free-kick, troubled the Plymouth defense all match long and was crucial in the closing stages at the defensive end.